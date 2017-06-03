Ariana Grande Visits Fans Injured in Manchester Attack

Ariana Grande is showing the love for some of the youngest victims of the Manchester attack.

The 23-year-old singer visited Royal Manchester Children’s Hospital to meet fans recovering from the bombing that occurred at the end of her May 22 concert. And they were excited, to say the least!

“I got to meet my queen today❤❤love you @ArianaGrande xxxxxx,” 10-year-old Jaden Farrell Mann gushed on Twitter.

I got to meet my queen today❤❤love you @ArianaGrande????????xxxxxx pic.twitter.com/xTymQaRoN2 — jaden farrell mann (@dustyblu10) June 2, 2017





Just one day before, Jaden had sweetly asked on Twitter if someone could help her get in contact with Grande.

If anyone could please get @ArianaGrande to msg me it would mean the world????please help me???? — jaden farrell mann (@dustyblu10) June 1, 2017





After Grande’s visit, Jaden’s dad, Peter Mann, shared touching photos of his daughter embracing the pop star.

“This means more to us than all the amazing things people have done this week,” he captioned them. “When your daughter asks after her 2nd operation is ariana ok? so happy she came i could burst! Never seen jaden so happy!even cried again myself.”

Additional photos from Grande’s visit were shared on social media that show her posing with other patients and some of the medical staff for selfies. Grande also brought the kids gifts and signed autographs, and made a FaceTime call or two.

View photos Ariana Grande cuddled with 8-year-old Lily Harrison. (Photo: Adam Harrison via Twitter) More

Ariana Grande e algumas enfermeiras no hospital onde alguns arianators ainda estão, por causa do atentado em Manchester! pic.twitter.com/1OA1VEglN1 — News Arianator BR (@News_arianator) June 2, 2017





The star touched down in the U.K. on Thursday, two days ahead of her One Love Manchester benefit concert, which sold out in just six minutes. Coldplay, Miley Cyrus, Katy Perry, and Usher are just a few of the acts set to join her in a show to raise money for victims and families affected by the terror attack. Twenty-two people were killed and another 59 injured in the suicide bombing.

In addition to meeting with some of the victims, Grande is also offering free tickets to the One Love Manchester concert for anyone who attended the original Manchester show.

However, there’s been a kink in that plan. Ticketmaster issued a statement Thursday that more than 25,000 people have applied for the 14,200 tickets that had been put aside for the people who were at the show before the attack.

“Sadly, over 10,000 unscrupulous applications have been made,” the statement reads. “At Ticketmaster we are doing everything we can — including extending today’s deadline — to ensure that tickets go to the actual fans and not the opportunists or touts who have also been applying for free tickets.”

Grande was clearly devastated by the tragic event, and wrote a heartfelt open letter about her feelings. “I am sorry for the pain and fear that you must be feeling and for the trauma that you, too, must be experiencing,” she wrote. “We will never be able to understand why events like this take place because it is not in our nature, which is why we shouldn’t recoil. We will not quit or operate in fear. We will not let this divide us.”





