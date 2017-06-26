Ariana Grande Turns 24: Remember When She Sang on TV for the First Time?

Happy birthday, Ariana Grande! The superstar turns 24 today, and she’s certainly come a long way from her Nickelodeon days. The singer rose to fame when she played Cat Valentine on the show Victorious, which ran from 2010 to 2013.

Victorious starred Victoria Justice, whose character, Tori, attends a performing arts high school. One of her classmates was Cat, played by Ariana as a ditzy young girl with bright red hair and a high-pitched voice. Cat was the butt of every joke, bringing comedic relief to the show’s three seasons. But it wasn’t until Episode 13 of Season 1, “Freak the Freakout,” that fans learned Ariana could really sing.

In that episode, the 16-year-old Ariana showed off her pipes during a karaoke battle. She and co-star Elizabeth Gillies sang “Give It Up,” and she blew everyone away!

I remember hearing @arianagrande singing on victorious for the first time and I was blown away :O she's so good — Teresa (@thepotatoknob) August 10, 2013





Cat and Jade singing "Give it up" on Victorious is forever iconic — Pól (@Paulruiz_30) February 26, 2015





I remember when ari sang give it up on victorious and I was SHOOK bc her voice — ✩°∗ EID MUBARAK∗ °✩ (@grandestoran) April 24, 2017





Give it Up was also the first time Ariana sang on Victorious! Definitely one of my fav moments. #7YearsOfVictorious — DelicatePearl23 (@AshleyNic321) March 27, 2017





Fans weren’t the only ones to take notice: Record companies did too. Ariana signed with Republic Records in 2011, and just six years later she is a multiplatinum-selling artist.

In other Ariana Grande news, her tiara is up for auction:

Read more from Yahoo Celebrity: