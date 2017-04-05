Is Ann Coulter Dating Jimmie ‘Dyn-o-mite’ Walker? Norman Lear Says Yes

Good Times actor Jimmie Walker is known for his infectious “Dyn-o-mite!” catch phrase. Author Ann Coulter is known for her sometimes controversial conservative opinions. But together, they’re becoming known for reportedly being a couple.

Even more surprising is the source of this rumored romance — Norman Lear. Yeah, the legendary TV producer and creator of Good Times is apparently now dabbling in gossip. He spilled the deets while talking to Black-ish creator Kenya Barris for Entertainment Weekly. He said, “I’ll tell you something about [Jimmie Walker] that’ll astound you: He dates Ann Coulter.”

Lear, like any good tabloid reporter, even has juicy firsthand evidence. He said he had dinner with both of them, although he didn’t say when that happened.

Jimmie Walker dating Ann Coulter isn’t exactly a new phenomenon. Photos of them together at the TV Land Awards in 2007, 2010, and 2016 have been public for a while now.

But Coulter says the rumors are NOT true, and in 2013, she told the Huffington Post exactly that. “We’re great friends,” she said. “We are dates … but we are not technically dating.”



And whether they’re friends or a little something more, Walker and Coulter share similar conservative political views. Walker is anti-gay marriage, anti-affirmative action, and did not vote for President Obama in either election.

Barry Manilow has officially come out as gay:

Read more from Yahoo Celebrity: