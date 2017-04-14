Angelina Jolie Has Reportedly Found Her Dream Home for $24.95 Million

Angelina Jolie has reportedly put an offer on the historic Cecil B. DeMille estate in L.A. for just under $24.95 million. Since filing for divorce from Brad Pitt, the actress has been living in rented houses. So this Hollywood home is Ideal for Angelina and her six children.

The epic estate is 11,000 square feet and is set on 2.1 elevated acres. It has six bedrooms and 10 bathrooms. Inside the house is a library and a wine cellar. There is also a pool house with a fitness room, a studio with a separate entrance, and a tiny tea house that sits above the swimming pool. The listing describes the pool as “classic old-Hollywood style with arched fountains.”

It is surrounded by rolling lawns, specimen trees, and rose gardens. And it has stunning views of the Griffith Observatory and the Pacific Ocean. The house is described as a “spectacular Beaux Arts-style mansion.”

The property was purchased in 1916 by director Cecil B. DeMille for just under $28,000. And in the early 2000s, it underwent what became a six-year renovation-restoration. This house is located in a star-studded neighborhood, where her neighbors could include Natalie Portman, Kristen Stewart, and Casey Affleck.

Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel’s ‘Love Connection’ Was Instant, Says Beverley Mitchell:

Read more from Yahoo Celebrity: