Amy Schumer Calls Out Journalists, Thanks Trolls Over Netflix Ratings Drama

Amy Schumer sees you too, trolls. The comedian has taken to Instagram to respond to articles claiming “viewers aren’t happy” with Amy Schumer: The Leather Special.

The Trainwreck star’s hour-long comedy special debuted last week on Netflix and has received nearly 1,000 ratings, many negative. That’s a startlingly high number for something that has only been available for streaming for a week. As The Wrap points out, that’s more than double the number of reviews for Trevor Noah’s special Afraid of the Dark, which premiered on Feb. 21. Kinda fishy, no?

According to Schumer, 35, the alt-right is behind the odd influx of reviews, and she took to Instagram on Wednesday to vent her frustrations.

“I am so proud of my special and grateful to all the people spreading love on line about it. I am the first female comic who is selling out arenas all over the world and so grateful for that,” she wrote in a lengthy Instagram post. “I am embarrassed for the ‘journalists’ who report on trolls activities as if it’s news. It’s indicative of administration right now.”

Schumer posted a screenshot of an article on Splitsider titled, “Alt-Right Redditors tanked Amy Schumer’s Netflix Ratings for ‘The Leather Special,’” which she encouraged people to read.

“Anyone who reported that ‘viewers aren’t happy’ with my special, it would have been cool if you did a moment of research before posting. The alt right organized trolls attack everything I do,” she writes. “They organize to get my ratings down. Meeting in sub Reddit rooms. They tried on my book and movies and tv show And I want to thank them. It makes me feel so powerful and dangerous and brave.”

Schumer continues, “It reminds me what I’m saying is effective and bring more interest to my work and their obsession with me keeps me going. I am only alarmed by the people printing their organized trolling as ‘news’ this is what the current administration wants. So this post has nothing against the trolls.”

In fact, Amy wants to “thank you trolls so much.”

“It fills me with hope and power to see you all furiously posting so as always accuse me of whatever lies you want,” she concludes. “Call me a whale. Call me a thief and I will continue to rise and fight and lead. I know who I am. I am strong and beautiful and will use my voice my whole time on this earth. Journalists do better it’s embarrassing. Trolls see you on the next one!”

Your move, trolls.





