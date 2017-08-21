The 'American Horror Story' cast shares a love for Cher

The cast members of American Horror Story know how to keep viewers gasping, but they do have a lighter side. Sarah Paulson, Billie Lourd, Colton Haynes, Billy Eichner, and the rest of the cast showed it over the weekend during a group outing to, of all places, a Cher concert at the Monte Carlo Resort and Casino’s Park Theater in Las Vegas.

Fortunately, the cast is a large one, and several members helped to document the trip.

Colton Haynes gave us a peek at the gang gathered at the airport. (Their fellow travelers either didn’t recognize them or were too tired or stressed to be bothered. After all, they were waiting for a flight.)

Later, stars Adina Porter and Alison Pill sipped cocktails because, well, they were in Sin City.

Once they were at the venue, the actors were pretty happy about their VIP passes. They were totally fangirling/fanboying out! Not that we blame them.

Show writer John J. Gray gave a look at the group in their seats. He captioned it “Work trip” just to rub it in.

Once the show began, Eichner and Porter were in awe of the songstress. “In love… @cher,” Paulson captioned this photo.

And Cher looked every bit the icon that she is, judging by a snapshot from Pill.

After Cher worked her magic, the AHS crew’s fun still didn’t end, because they made a visit to the greenroom.

Paulson and the rest of the cast will put on their own show beginning Sept. 5, when their Ryan Murphy hit returns for a new season. They dropped the opening credits for the new batch of episodes on Monday.

Will you be watching?

Read more from Yahoo Celebrity: