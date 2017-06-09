Amanda Bynes Explains What Her Racy Tweet to Drake Meant

Remember Amanda Bynes? She’s back! Well, kinda. She gave her first interview in four years and it was pretty revealing. Bynes looked rather demure compared to many of the looks she’s stepped out with in the past, rocking long blond locks and a white lace top. “I’ve been going to fashion school, FIDM,” Bynes reported. “I love it. I’ve learned how to sew. I make patterns and I want to start a clothing line in the future, so FIDM has been helping me with that.”

In her spare time, the 31-year-old star said that she likes to hike, take spinning classes, and feed the homeless, which she described as “interesting and fun.”

Bynes reported that even though Nick Cannon (who’d been on Nickelodeon’s All That with her) had called her “family” when she was going through her… umm… let’s call it a rough patch — they never actually talked. “I know that he called me family and I love that. He’s definitely a family member to me too.” So, they’re like family members who don’t talk, ever. Noted. As a side note, Bynes also revealed that even though she was on the same network as Demi Lovato, Selena Gomez, and Miley Cyrus, she has never met any of them.

Asked about her infamous tweet in which she told Drake to “murder” her vagina, Bynes shrugged. “I actually wasn’t being insincere,” she explained. “I was like, saying, ‘Murder my vagina.’ I was serious, but I was also on drugs, so that was my way of saying like, ‘Let’s do it, man.'” (Yeah, we think everyone got that.) “But I was like, on drugs and trying to be hilarious.”

Bynes admitted that she didn’t actually know what it meant to have one’s vagina “murdered.” She laughed and added, “It just means, like, ‘F*** me, Drake.'”

That wasn’t all that Bynes explained, though. She readily admitted that she had stolen Blac Chyna’s look and gotten microdermals in her cheeks because she thought Rob Kardashian’s baby mama looked “hot” with them. “I am a fan of hers,” Bynes said before calling Chyna a “cutie pie.”

In other news, Bynes revealed that she misses acting and is going to get back into it. “I’m going to start acting again,” she said. “I want to do TV, maybe a few guest spots on a few shows that I’m a fan of and maybe another TV show where I’m the star of it in the future,” she added — so we can all look forward to that.





