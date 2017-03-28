Alec Baldwin Reveals He ‘Fell in Love’ With Tina Fey and Megan Mullally

In the April issue of Vanity Fair, actor Alec Baldwin released an excerpt from his new memoir Nevertheless instead of giving an interview.

Baldwin reveals that his impression of Donald Trump on Saturday Night Live almost didn’t happen, and show creator Lorne Michaels and Tina Fey had to convince him. “When Lorne called me and asked, ‘Do you want to do this?,’ I said, ‘No, I don’t want to be Trump on TV!’ Because anytime you do any kind of mimicry, it’s of somebody that you appreciate.

I didn’t hate Trump. I just didn’t want to play him. But Tina and Lorne pushed me, so I finally said yes.”

Baldwin has hosted the variety program a record 17 times throughout his career.

He also recalls the moment he “fell in love” with Tina Fey when she was the head writer at SNL.

“When I first met Tina Fey — beautiful and brunette, smart and funny, by turns smug and diffident and completely uninterested in me or anything I had to say — I had the same reaction that I’m sure many men and women have: I fell in love.”

He also shared similar feelings for actress Megan Mullally, whom he worked with on NBC’s Will & Grace.

“I have always been madly in love with Megan Mullally,” he wrote. “Megan is such an original in terms of her timing, her warmth, and her mixture of insanity and sexiness… But with her high-pitched voice and loopy delivery, I’ve always found Megan irresistible.”

