Adele Reveals That She Might Not Tour Again In Fan Letter

It’s a sad day for all the Adele fans. The singer was getting ready to close out her final shows when she revealed that she might be bowing out of touring for good.

In a heartfelt letter included in her program at Wembley Stadium in London, Adele told her fans why she might not be on the road ever again.

She wrote, “Touring is a peculiar thing, it doesn’t suit me particularly well. I’m a real homebody and I get so much joy in the small things. Plus I’m dramatic and have a terrible history of touring. Until now that is!”

Adele has been very open about her battles with anxiety and stage fright. She also has previously talked about focusing on raising her 4-year-old son, Angelo. But her fans have clearly motivated her to be on the road for the last 15 months. She continued, “I only ever did this tour for you and to hopefully have an impact on you the way that some of my favorite artists have had on me live. And I wanted my final shows to be in London because I don’t know if I’ll ever tour again and so I want my last time to be at home.”

This isn’t the first time Adele has brought up quitting the road life. In March, during a concert in New Zealand, she said, “Touring isn’t something I’m good at… I don’t know if I will ever tour again.”

In other entertainment news, LiLo invites Britney Spears and Paris Hilton to her birthday:



Read more from Yahoo Celebrity: