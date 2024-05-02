New YT Industries' Tues adds a flip-chip to seamlessly switch between 29in and 27.5in rear wheels

Ahead of the opening round of the 2024 UCI Downhill World Cup this weekend, YT Industries has released the fourth generation of its Tues downhill bike. The new bike features a new Flip Link and updated geometry.

Although it could be considered a bit elderly as it was released five years ago, the MK3 Tues was still one of the best downhill bikes available. The new Tues uses a familiar Ultra-Modulus carbon fiber frame layout and V4L (Virtual Four Link) horst link suspension linkage to deliver 200mm of travel as the outgoing model.

The previous generation Tues was available in 29 or 27.5 rear wheel options, although the frames required additional frame parts if you wanted to switch between wheels. The latest Tues now features a Flip Link that accounts for the geometry changes and allows the rear wheel size to be easily changed.

Geometry has been tweaked as well. The reach numbers have grown and now measure from 430mm on a size S through to 510mm on an XXL. The stack height is a little taller and the chainstays have been lengthened slightly.

There are a couple of sundry updates too. The Tues now comes equipped with a UDH hanger and has transitioned from a press-fit BB to a good old threaded interface. The EC49/ZS56 head tube standard means the frame is compatible with a range of reach-adjust headsets.

YT Industries Tues flip chip detail

YT will be hoping the bike will be piloted to its first World Cup win by its new signing Vali Holl, who returns to the YT camp this year. She had this to say about the new bike, “After riding the Tues MK4 for the first time, I instantly fell in love – it felt like home to me. It’s very playful but is also a stable platform once you give it some beans. There are a lot of possibilities to change the setup, and its versatility makes it quick to adapt to and go fast on “.

On the build-up to this launch prototype versions of the Tues have been spotted wrapped in the now en vogue black shrowd. While it was hard to tell what YT was specifically hiding the bike did feature an idler pully, although this feature hasn't made it to the fourth-generation bike.

The Tues will come in two build options, the Core 4 fitted with a Fox Factory 40 fork and DHX2 coil shock with size-specific spring rates while the Core 2 latest RockShox Boxxer Base fork and Super Deluxe Select coil shock

For more details head to head over to YT-industries.com.

YT Industries Tues Core 4

YT Industries Tues Core 4 studio shot

Frame: Ultra Modulus carbon fiber

Fork: FOX 40 Float Factory Grip 2, 203mm

Shock: FOX DHX2 Factory, 200mm

Drivetrain: SRAM XO1 DH, 7sp

Brakes: TRP DH-R EVO, 220mm rotors

Seatpost: SDG I-Beam Carbon

Wheels: Crankbrothers Synthesis DH Alloy I9 1/1

Tires: Maxxis Assegai DH

Weight: 16.7kg (29er)

Price: $5,999 / £5,999 / €5,999

YT Industries Tues Core 2

YT Industries Tues Core 2 studio shot

Frame: Ultra Modulus carbon fiber

Fork: RockShox Boxxer Base, 200mm

Shock: RockShox SDLXC Select, 200mm

Drivetrain: SRAM GX DH, 7sp

Brakes: SRAM DB8, 220mm rotors

Seatpost: SDG I-Beam Alloy

Wheels: SUNRINGLE Duroc SD 37 Comp

Tires: Maxxis Assegai DH

Weight: 17.2kg (29er)

Price: $3,999 / £3,999 / €3,999