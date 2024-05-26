Wow! Walmart just dropped the price of this Apple Watch to $189

The Apple Watch is a fantastic piece of technology, but unfortunately its latest releases are pretty expensive. If you’re fine with an older version of the wearable device, you may want to take advantage of Walmart’s $60 discount for the GPS, 40mm model of the second-generation Apple Watch SE. From its original price of $249, it’s down to a more affordable $189, and you won’t be missing out on a lot of features. It’s highly recommended that you make the purchase within the day, if possible, as tomorrow may already be too late to shop this offer.

Why you should buy the Apple Watch SE 2

The second-generation Apple Watch SE is featured in our list of the best smartwatches as the best budget smartwatch for the iPhone because you’ll be able to access most of the features of Apple’s wearable device at a fraction of the price of the flagship models. Its fitness-tracking features are comprehensive but simple to use, and it’s comfortable to wear the whole day so you can maximize its battery life of up to two days on a single carge.

In our comparison of the Apple Watch Series 9 and Apple Watch SE 2, the specifications of the Apple Watch Series 9 are understandably better as the latest model of the smartwatch. There’s also no blood oxygen and ECG sensors in the Apple Watch SE 2. However, since it’s compatible with watchOS 10, you won’t be missing out on a lot, and you’ll also be able to enjoy nearly all of the health-tracking features and fitness options found in the Apple Watch Series 9 but at a much lower price.

The second-generation Apple Watch SE remains a worthwhile purchase despite the launch of newer models of Apple’s wearable device, especially if you can get it from Apple Watch deals for cheaper than usual. You can do so from Walmart, which has reduced the price of its GPS, 40mm model to only $189 from its regular price of $249. We’re not sure how much time is remaining for you to be able to pocket the $60 in savings, so you may want to hurry in securing your own Apple Watch SE 2 within the day because tomorrow may already be too late.

