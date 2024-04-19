A wish granted: $1.4M tech award sought by late teacher surprises Barberton schools

Nick Lackney, 18, uses a milling machine to work on the body of a guitar April 11 at Barberton High School. The Ohio Department of Education has selected the school district to receive a $1.4 million grant for its career technical education program.

Two days after Philip Hodanbosi died on Feb. 28, he left a final legacy to the Barberton City School District.

Hodanbosi spent much of his career teaching and coaching for the Magics, developing a reputation as a patient and inspiring teacher who could get eighth grade students to actually like algebra. In later years, he became a teacher coordinator and grant writer for the school system.

Philip Hodanbosi spent much of his career as a Barberton teacher and coach before becoming a teacher coordinator and grant writer. Hodanbosi died Feb. 28.

Former students Hodanbosi taught praised him on social media for his teaching skills and kindness. A flyer distributed within the district talked about those qualities.

"He always had time for you, and his wisdom was boundless," the flyer reads.

On March 1, the last grant he wrote was approved by the Ohio Department of Education. The Ohio Career Technical Education application Hodanbosi had scrambled to put together will bring $1.4 million to the district to advance the skills of students.

Tristin Curtis, 18, takes an online practice test for a certificate in the security operations center at Barberton High School.

'Grant gives us the tools to deliver the skills'

"This was our largest grant and probably our most difficult," said Elissa Young, an instructional coach at the district who worked with Hodanbosi on the proposal.

The funds will be used to bolster two Four Cities Compact programs based at Barberton High School: Advanced Manufacturing and Network Systems & Cyber Security. The Four Cities program, a joint effort of Barberton, Norton, Wadsworth and Copley schools, is designed to develop skills that will lead participating students directly into employment after high school.

Bill DiMascio, director of career technical education for the Four Cities Compact, talks about the $1.4 million grant won by Barberton that will boost the compact's programs.

"The grant gives us the tools to deliver the skills our students need," Four Cities Director Bill DiMascio said.

Students like Tristin Curtis, a cyber security student joining the U.S. Space Force after graduation.

He's one of about 200 Barberton High students in Four Cities programs that teach students skills in high demand fields. In many cases, students can walk into well-paying job right after graduation.

In some cases, Four Cities students work on the job while they're completing their high school education.

Conner Burnley, 17, works on drilling at Barberton High School.

A cyber range, state-of-the industry equipment

The grant secured by Hosanbosi will purchase state-of-the-industry equipment for the Advanced Manufacturing program and a cyber range — the only one in an Ohio high school — for the Network Systems & Cyber Security program.

"We'll get all-new workstations," said Richard Mehok, who runs the cybersecurity program for Four Cities. "We'll get some 60-inch (interaction) touch boards."

Richard Mehok, chief security officer at Barberton High School security operations center, will help to introduce technical equipment upgrades on the campus thanks to $1.4 million Ohio Department of Education grant.

With the new computers, the program will be able to create simulated cyberattacks and watch on the big screen as students respond to the attack.

The new equipment for the Advanced Manufacturing program is also vital, said Gary Miller, a talent specialist for BWXT Technologies in Barberton.

Jim Hedrick, Akron Electric plant manager, and Gary Miller, BWXT talent specialist, are part of the Business Advisory Council that works with the Barberton school district's career technical education students.

"We need these kids to be trained on the latest equipment," Miller said. "…When you hit the ground running, it reduces the company's … training time."

Jim Hedrick, plant manager for Akron Electric, said his company has four advanced manufacturing students who go to class in the morning and the company's Barberton location in the afternoon.

"They start full-time right out of high school," Hedrick said. "The first kid we ever placed from this program is still at our shop, 23 years later."

Mike Andric, Barberton assistant director of curriculum, said the goal for the district's and Four Cities Compact's career technical education program is for its students "to be able to walk into a career field and walk (into a job)."

'They are going to be able to walk into a career field'

Both Miller and Hedrick are part of the district's Business Advisory Council, a partnership between local businesses and the district. About 50 to 60 individual businesses and supporting partners are part of the advisory council, said Michael Andric, assistant director of curriculum and the district's lead person on the council.

Barberton's BAC recently won recognition from the state becoming the only one in Summit County to receive a three-star designation from the Ohio Department of Education for its efforts.

Andric said the district has developed a strong relationship with advisory council members, learning about industry needs and how the Four Cities programs can teach in-demand skills to students.

"They are going to be able to walk into a career field and walk (into a job)," Andric said.

Andric said Hodanbosi will continue to help students through the ODE grant.

"It's another example of him taking care of Barberton," Andric said.

Garrett Bramlett, 18, looks on as Devin Miller, 17, changes a cutter April 11 at Barberton High School.

Hodanbosi known for his teaching and people skills

Young said Hodanbosi always had time to lend an ear to students or staff.

"He made everybody feel like they were important," she said.

She had talked to him two days before his death, and still finds herself expecting him to walk through the door.

Cody Barrett, 17, prepares to cut aluminum at Barberton High School.

Learning two days after her colleague had died that the grant had been approved was bittersweet, she said.

"Yes, we got it," Young said. "I wish he was here to celebrate."

Maxym Prydii, 16, and Zach Kaisk, 17, clean a machine at Barberton High School.

This article originally appeared on Akron Beacon Journal: Barberton educator helped write $1.4M tech grant before his death