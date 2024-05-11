Wind firm to county: We're listening

May 10—Steelhead Americas believes a wind farm near Kamiak Butte County Park won't impact the local landmark as much as some anticipate, and believes it will do more good than harm to the region.

The Portland, Ore., company confirmed its commitment to working with Whitman County officials. It also ensured voices of county residents are being heard.

"We hear what everyone says and empathize and feel that this is a concern," Project Developer Shane Roche said. "That's why we are working with the county to keep this local, so as we work through the permitting process we can do our best to mitigate the concerns of the community."

The business is part of a much larger corporation, Vestas-American Wind Technology, which is the market leader in the North American wind industry, according to its website.

Steelhead Americas plans to install 45 wind turbines to generate an estimated 200 megawatts of clean energy or power to around 90,000 homes. According to its website, the $300 million project would produce $40 million in tax revenue for Whitman County in its 30-year lifespan.

It would create 250 construction jobs and 30 long-term jobs to maintain the wind farm. The company plans to apply for permits by the end of this year in hopes of becoming operational by 2026.

The proposed location west of Kamiak Butte and south of Washington State Route 272 was chosen for its wind-generation capabilities, but also for landowners willing to partner, Roche said. He added there's a growing need for power production across the nation.

"We're here because there's a huge appetite for energy in the U.S., Washington, even Whitman County," Roche said. "We want to see Whitman County have the opportunity to become a leader in affordable clean energy generation."

He said the project has a large potential for the region, by providing income for the county and power to the state, and protecting farmland by working directly with private landowners.

"We're dedicated to preserving family farms," Roche said. "Some here have had the land in their family since before Washington was a state and we're going to help keep their land for generations to come."

He said land where turbines will sit will still be farmable. Roche said they won't be much larger than other turbines in the area, and he doesn't expect they'll impact Kamiak Butte's view that much.

The Harvest Hills Wind Project drew the attention of many rural residents this year when locals spotted test towers being installed on property in eastern Colfax. In reaction to its soft launch, a Facebook page titled "Project Kamiak Butte: Stop the Harvest Hills Project" was created and has garnered more than 1,700 signatures to a petition.

In March, a group of concerned citizens held a meeting to provide information about the venture, and around 100 gathered. Residents were given an opportunity to speak on the project during a workshop held by Whitman County Commissioners in late April, and more than 100 attended.

The issue most have is the site's location, saying the wind farm will crowd Kamiak's view. Others are concerned about farmland preservation on the Palouse, and some question the company's ability to communicate its plans.

Roche said Steelhead Americas is grateful for the opportunity to receive feedback from the community.

"It was interesting hearing what the community's thoughts were," Roche said. "We are committed to working with the community to help them control and protect their legacy. And working with the county to keep this project local."

The wind farm is allowable under Whitman County code, requiring approvals from the Washington State Environmental Policy Act and a conditional use permit from the county.

In Washington, however, it isn't necessary for energy suppliers to follow local processes. At any point a company can choose to seek approval from the Energy Facility Site Evaluation Council, an alternative process established by the state that overrides local zoning codes and county review processes.

Roche said Steelhead Americas is "extremely committed" to working with the county first.

"We've had some great conversations with commissioners and are working with them through this entire permitting process so that we can be partners," Roche said, "giving Whitman County a good opportunity to be prosperous from this project."

