What WikiLeaks CIA Hack Means for You and Your Gadgets

UPDATED 8:45 a.m. ET Wednesday, March 8, with comment from Apple, Microsoft and Samsung.



Worried about the hacking secrets revealed in the latest Wikileaks data dump?

The entrance hall at CIA headquarters in Langley, Virginia. Credit: Mark Wilson/Getty More

The entrance hall at CIA headquarters in Langley, Virginia. Credit: Mark Wilson/Getty

Here’s what you need to know. The WikiLeaks revelation might be part of a Russian disinformation campaign meant to undermine the U.S. intelligence agencies in general, and to more immediately lend credence to President Donald Trump's allegations that former President Barack Obama spied on him.



Some of the CIA hacking tools mentioned in the WikiLeaks dump are real. Some of them probably are not. We may never truly know which is which. (But we are intrigued by the one about turning a Samsung Smart TV into a listening device.)

UPDATE: In a statement released to news outlets Monday evening, Apple said it had already fixed some of the flaws revealed in the WikiLeaks data dump.



"Many of the issues leaked today were already patched in the latest iOS," the company said.



However, while that's undoubtedly true regarding the list of exploits for older versions of iOS, many of which are publicly known, the WikiLeaks file mentioned many exploits and vulnerabilities that have not yet been fully disclosed, by WikiLeaks or by anyone else. In other words, Apple can't know whether all the flaws have been patched if it doesn't know how all the flaws work.



In statements given to the BBC, Microsoft and Samsung said they were both looking into the allegations made in the documents.



MORE: Best Encrypted Messaging Apps

For the moment, all we can tell you to do is to keep your PCs, Macs, iPhones and Android updated to the latest versions of their operating systems, to run antivirus software on Windows, macOS and Android, and to be wary of smart-home devices that are always listening to what you say. (And if your Android device can't be updated beyond Android 5.1 Lollipop, get a new one.)

WikiLeaks says the cache of information, reportedly "8,761 documents and files," came from "a former U.S. government hacker [or] contractor." That's possible. It's also possible that it came straight from the Russian intelligence services, which is how WikiLeaks apparently obtained emails stolen from the Democratic National Committee.

As such, we can't completely trust what's in the files. But let's go over the important stuff:

Allegation: The CIA knows how to hack into iPhones and Android phones.

Reality: Yes, of course it does. So do the NSA and the foreign-intelligence agencies of Britain, France, Russia and China.

Impact and what you can do: Unless you're a high-value target, such as a terrorist, arms dealer, foreign politician or diplomat or, well, a spy, the CIA will probably not be interested in what's on your phone.

Allegation: The CIA can bypass the encryption used by WhatsApp, Telegram, Signal and other secure messaging services.

Reality: Yes, it can, but only if an "endpoint" -- a phone or computer sending or receiving a secure message -- has been hacked by other means. The CIA is not "cracking" the encryption. Because the message is decrypted at the endpoint by the messaging software anyway, the CIA doesn't need to decrypt the message itself.

Impact and what you can do: Unless you're a high-value target, as outlined in the previous answer, keeping your phone's operating system and apps up-to-date will protect you from cybercriminals who may also want to read your secret messages.