Wellington residents getting broadband access through Comcast deal starting this year

Wellington residents and businesses will soon get broadband internet and new cable television options through Comcast, according to a Monday news release from the town.

Last month, the board of trustees unanimously voted to enter into a 10-year nonexclusive franchise agreement.

“The addition of Comcast as a broadband service provider to Wellington's portfolio is essential to our Board's Strategic Plan and commitment to responsible growth for our residents,” Trustee Brian Mason said in the release.

According to the release, qualifying households receiving public assistance will have the option to use Comcast’s $9.95-per-month home internet service, called Internet Essentials, and purchase a new Dell laptop for $149.99, excluding taxes and fees.

Comcast is set to install its new network along Colorado Highway 1, beginning on the south part of town and continuing north, and aims to provide service to “as many as 1,600 Wellington customers by the end of 2024 before expanding the network in 2025,” according to the release.

Under the agreement, the company will also provide broadband service to the expanded water and wastewater treatment plants scheduled to be operational this year.

The release said the company is committed to investing in the community, helping secure grants and continuing partnerships:

A $40,000 grant will upgrade the audio-visual equipment at the town’s board room in the Leeper Center for improved livestreams.

A grant for the Senior Resource Center will provide four laptops as well “as funding for four workstations and education for seniors looking to improve their digital abilities.”

A grant to “support digital skills-building programs for youth at the Sage Homes Wellington Club.”

For more information on the network expansion, residents can visit Comcast’s website: https://colorado.comcast.com/network-expansion.

