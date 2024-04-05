WATCH: SpaceX launches Falcon 9 rocket from Cape Canaveral

Gene Saladna
SpaceX says it has successfully launched another rocket from Florida’s Space Coast.

The Falcon 9 lifted off from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station at 5:12 a.m. Friday.

The rocket will send 23 new Starlink satellites into low Earth orbit.

The satellites will help increase internet service around the globe.

SpaceX confirmed that shortly after the launch, the rocket’s first stage booster landed on its droneship “A Shortfall of Gravitias” in the Atlantic Ocean.

