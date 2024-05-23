Volkswagen recalls nearly 80,000 electric vehicles for crash hazard: Which models are affected?

Volkswagen is recalling nearly 80,000 of its SUVs, due to a potentially deadly crash hazard with certain newer-year ID.4 models, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration is reporting.

Federal safety regulators announced the recall this week citing a software issue that may not display the vehicle's speed or the rearview camera image.

"Vehicles may experience center displays and instrument panel displays that do not boot, or that sporadically reset," the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration wrote in a Monday letter to Volkswagen. "This can result in loss of speedometer information or loss of rearview camera image."

The Volkswagen ID.4 EV sport-utility vehicle is the German automaker's new electric car.

Displays that do not show critical information, including vehicle speed or the rear view image, increase the risk of a crash, the federal agency told Volkswagen.

What Volkswagen models are being recalled?

The following models are affected in the recent recall:

2021, 2022 and 2023 Volkswagen ID.4

The federal agency reported it began investigating the ID.4's software issue in April 2023 and, after contacting Volkswagen, the automaker issue a voluntary recall in early May 2024.

What should I do if my Volkswagen has been recalled?

Volkswagen said it will begin notifying owners by mail on July 12.

Owners can then visit dealerships to get the software updated for free.

As of Thursday no injuries connected to the recall had been reported by the NHTSA.

See Volkswagen Taos rating: Only 1 of 10 SUVs gets 'good' rating in crash test updated to reflect higher speeds

Where to check to see if your vehicle has been recalled

Drivers can check the NHTSA website to see if their vehicle has been affected by the recall.

The number for this Volkswagen recall is 919A.

For more information, owners may contact Volkswagen customer service 1-800-893-5298.

Natalie Neysa Alund is a senior reporter for USA TODAY. Reach her at nalund@usatoday.com and follow her on X @nataliealund.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Volkswagen recalls ID.4 EVs for software issue: See years affected