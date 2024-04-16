View Photos of the 2024 Toyota Land Cruiser

Read the full review

After a two-year hiatus, the Toyota Land Cruiser returns—slightly smaller, way more affordable, and true to its heritage.

The Land Cruiser shares its 112.2-inch wheelbase with the Lexus GX550, the 300-series-based Lexus LX600, as well as the 80- 100- and 200-series Cruisers that came before.



Toyota

The Land Cruiser's front overhang is shorter than the GX550's, and the fascia doesn't hang as low, which gives the Toyota a 32.0-degree approach angle.

Toyota

Round headlights come on the base 1958 and limited-time First Edition, but the eponymous Land Cruiser grade has rectangular ones.

Toyota

All Land Cruisers are powered by Toyota's i-Force Max hybrid powertrain that sandwiches a powerful electric motor between a turbocharged 2.4-liter inline-four and eight-speed automatic transmission to produce 326 horsepower and 465 pound-feet of total output.

Toyota

Fuel economy is better than ever before at 23 mpg combined (22 city/25 highway), which the EPA says will net nearly 450 miles of highway range from the 17.9-gallon tank.

Toyota

The Land Cruiser and First Edition grades' Toyo Open Country AT III tires are sized at 265/70R-18 and stand 33 inches tall, while the base 1958 model has 245/70R-18 tires that equate to 32 inches.

Toyota

All Land Cruisers have center- and rear-locking differentials, but only the Land Cruiser grade and First Edition have a disconnectable front anti-roll bar.

Toyota

Wired and wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are supported by both the 1958's 8.0-inch infotainment screen and the 12.3-inch unit on the Land Cruiser and First Edition. In both cases the climate controls are mounted well below in a separate switch array.

Toyota

The 1958 has heated manually adjustable cloth seats, but other grades have heated and ventilated power front seats with memory and either synthetic or real leather trim, as well as a power-adjustable steering column.

Toyota

Keep going to check out more pictures of the 2024 Toyota Land Cruiser.

Toyota

2024 Toyota Land Cruiser

Toyota

2024 Toyota Land Cruiser

Toyota

2024 Toyota Land Cruiser

Toyota

2024 Toyota Land Cruiser

Toyota

2024 Toyota Land Cruiser

Toyota

2024 Toyota Land Cruiser

Toyota

2024 Toyota Land Cruiser

Toyota

2024 Toyota Land Cruiser

Toyota

2024 Toyota Land Cruiser

Toyota

2024 Toyota Land Cruiser

Toyota

2024 Toyota Land Cruiser

Toyota

2024 Toyota Land Cruiser

Toyota

2024 Toyota Land Cruiser

Toyota

2024 Toyota Land Cruiser

Toyota

2024 Toyota Land Cruiser

Toyota

2024 Toyota Land Cruiser

Toyota

2024 Toyota Land Cruiser

Toyota

2024 Toyota Land Cruiser

Toyota

2024 Toyota Land Cruiser

Toyota

2024 Toyota Land Cruiser

Toyota

2024 Toyota Land Cruiser

Toyota

2024 Toyota Land Cruiser

Toyota

2024 Toyota Land Cruiser

Toyota

2024 Toyota Land Cruiser

Toyota

2024 Toyota Land Cruiser

Toyota

2024 Toyota Land Cruiser

Toyota

2024 Toyota Land Cruiser

Toyota

2024 Toyota Land Cruiser

Toyota

2024 Toyota Land Cruiser

Toyota

2024 Toyota Land Cruiser

Toyota

2024 Toyota Land Cruiser

Toyota

2024 Toyota Land Cruiser

Toyota

2024 Toyota Land Cruiser

Toyota

2024 Toyota Land Cruiser

Toyota

2024 Toyota Land Cruiser

Toyota

2024 Toyota Land Cruiser

Toyota

2024 Toyota Land Cruiser

Toyota

2024 Toyota Land Cruiser

Toyota

2024 Toyota Land Cruiser

Toyota

You Might Also Like