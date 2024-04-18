US imposes new curbs on Iran's access to 'low-level' tech after attack on Israel

FILE PHOTO: The remains of a rocket booster that, according to Israeli authorities critically injured a 7-year-old girl, after Iran launched drones and missiles towards Israel, near Arad

By Karen Freifeld

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. is further restricting Iran's access to "low-level technology," in response to Iran's April 13 attack on Israel and its military support for Russia, according to a posting Thursday by the U.S. Department of Commerce.

The U.S. is adding to the list of items that require a license for export or re-export to Iran, including items made abroad with U.S. technology, the posting said.

The new restrictions build on the Commerce Department's February 2023 action targeting Iran's involvement in supplying drones to support Russia's war on Ukraine.

They also add to the comprehensive export restrictions on Iran under U.S. law, and restrictions on Russia, Belarus and the occupied Crimea region of Ukraine.

The additional export controls come as the United States announced new sanctions on Iran targeting individuals and entities enabling Iran’s drone production, including engine types that power Iran’s Shahed variant unmanned aerial vehicles, which were used in the April 13 attack.

(Reporting by Karen Freifeld, editing by Deepa Babington)