United Fiber outages continue for some customers

Apr. 18—Some United Fiber customers are entering their third day of interrupted service.

What started as a brief interruption on Tuesday, continues into Thursday for about 10% of United Fiber's 35,000 customers.

An email to United Fiber customers on Thursday morning stated: "As of early this morning, we are seeing progress on customers' ability to reconnect. Our network team is currently bringing more customers back online. We believe the current process will show significant improvement throughout the day, and we will keep you updated as we have more detailed information.

Nikki Dalton, Chief Marketing Officer for United Fiber, said on Wednesday that crews would be working through the night to address the issue.

United Fiber CEO Jim Bagley said in a video statement on Facebook that the outage was caused by a power surge Tuesday morning that corrupted a critical piece of equipment.

While phone services, TV services and the United Fiber website are all listed as "operational," the network infrastructure still shows to have a "major outage."

In Bagley's video statement, he said at some point in the next two weeks, the company will spend one night doing a major overhaul to avoid this type of issue in the future.

