TSA now accepting mobile driver’s licenses at New Orleans International Airport

KENNER, La. (WGNO) — Louis Armstrong International Airport is one of 27 airports in the United States that will now accept mobile driver’s licenses and identification cards through apps like LA Wallet.

The Louisiana Office of Motor Vehicles reported residents with the LA Wallet app will have the option to use their mobile driver’s license or ID card at select TSA checkpoints. They’ll be able to do so by tapping their phone or scanning a QR code in the app.

However, the department stated all passengers must still continue to have their physical IDs with them. This is because if the mobile ID can’t be verified, the passenger must have an acceptable physical ID document.

According to the office of Gov. Jeff Landry, the new technology aims to “enhance security and streamline the travel experience for passengers nationwide.”

At 10 a.m. on Thursday, May 23, Landry will be at MSY alongside OMV Commissioner Dan Casey, Chairman of the New Orleans Aviation Board Judge Michael Bagneris, New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell and TSA Security Director for Louisiana Arden Hudson to announce the new technology.

