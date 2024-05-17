Trailer releases for EA's College Football 25. What to know about the game

The much-anticipated return of EA Sports' NCAA college football video game is one step closer.

On Friday, EA released a trailer for College Football 25. This is the first time the game will be released since 2013. EA Sports discontinued the game because of a lawsuit surrounding name, image and likeness rights, which has since been settled.

For the first time, the game will feature the names of actual players and not merely their likenesses. There will be 134 FBS schools represented in the game.

The trailer features clips from many of those programs, including: Boise State, Clemson, Florida State, Notre Dame, Boston College, Florida, LSU, Wyoming, Texas A&M, Wisconsin, USC, Pitt, Penn State, Oklahoma, Duke, Colorado, Michigan, Syracuse, Texas, Alabama, UCF, Tennessee, Oregon, UCLA, Georgia, Miami (Florida) and Michigan State.

When will College Football 25 be released?

The game will be released July 19.

What systems will carry College Football 25?

The game will be released for PlayStation 5 and XBOX Series X consoles.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: EA Sports releases College Football 25 trailer