Tonight: Stream SpaceX’s rocket launch live

SpaceX said it plans to launch 23 Starlink satellites into low-Earth orbit aboard a Falcon 9 rocket Thursday evening.

The rocket will launch from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station’s Space Launch Complex 40 at 6:40 p.m.

Backup launch opportunities are available until 10:40 p.m. if needed.

Additional opportunities are also available, beginning at 6:18 p.m. Friday.

After stage separation, the rocket’s first stage will land on the “A Shortfall of Gravitas” droneship in the Atlantic Ocean.

