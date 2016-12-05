This flashlight can create fire and light

Your next camping trip may get a little more high-tech.
The Sparkr is a new Kickstarter project that is getting a lot of attention.
It’s a flashlight that is also a lantern and can create fire as well.
According to the company that makes it, Power Practical the high-intensity plasma lighter creates an electrical arc rather than a flame.
It works in wind, rain and snow.
For safety, it will only activate if you press the button three times in a row.
It’s fully rechargeable, with a USB port hidden under the head of the flashlight.
There is even a smaller pocket-size one, if that works better for your lifestyle.
The full-size Sparkr will set you back only $50, and the mini is just $30.
