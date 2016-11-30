Netflix has just helped improve your commute

Netflix has just made a big announcement.
Beginning Nov. 30, users can download certain movies and TV shows for offline viewing where Wi-Fi or a cellular connection is unavailable.
In the mobile app, Netflix has added an “available for download” tab that presents users with all content available to save to your device.
Choices range from Netflix’s newer original content, including “Stranger Things” to old favorites like “The Twilight Zone.”
No matter what your genre preference you’re likely to be able to find something to download now and enjoy later.
Happy binge watching!
Source: https://techcrunch.com/2016/11/30/netflix-adds-offline-viewing-for-smartphones-and-tablets/
