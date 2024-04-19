That text you got about unpaid road tolls could be a scam. What is smishing?

It's not unusual for me to get payment request texts on my phone. Medical visits and prepays, reminders for the power bill, that sort of thing.

But I was immediately wary of a text I received this week about my Sun Pass toll road payments.

"We've noticed an outstanding toll amount of $12.51 in your record," the text said. "To avoid a late fee of $50.00, visit https://sunpasstollsservices.com to settle your balance."

There are two problems with that. One, my Sun Pass account autopays. Second, the SunPass site is sunpass.com.

A new texting scam asks Floridians to pay outstanding (and nonexistent) toll road fees.

This scam is called "smishing," and this version of the SMS scam is a new one that the FBI warned everyone about earlier this month.

What is smishing?

According to the FBI, "smishing" is a "social engineering attack using fake text messages to trick people into downloading malware, sharing sensitive information, or sending money to cybercriminals."

"Smishing" is a combination of "SMS" ("short message service," or what everyone just calls texts now) and "phishing." "Phishing" is a more general term for sending fake messages to try and get you to reveal personal information like credit card numbers or passwords.

Florida a ripe target for scammers: Online crime cost Florida residents $844.9 million in 2022, FBI says, 2nd highest in U.S.

What is the smishing scam for toll road fees?

The FBI has received over 2,000 complaints from at least three states reporting smishing texts pretending to be road toll services.

"ICI complaint information indicates the scam may be moving from state to state," the release said. ICI is the FBI's Internet Crime Complaint Center.

The text is always nearly identical, even to the $12.51 amount, but the website address changes to a local toll service and the phone number has a state-appropriate area code. But tapping the URL could end up with you losing money, personal identification information, or getting malware on your phone (or all three).

What do I do if I get a suspicious text?

If you get a text asking for payment, always go to the service's legitimate website rather than tapping on the text and check your account independently. In this case, go to your toll service's actual website (not the one listed in the text) or call their customer service number and find out for yourself.

The FBI also suggests:

File a complaint with the IC3, www.ic3.gov, and be sure to include: The phone number from where the text originated. The website listed within the text

Delete any smishing texts received.

If you clicked any link or provided your information, take efforts to secure your personal information and financial accounts. Dispute any unfamiliar charges.

