These New Tablet Deals Save You Up to $150 on Microsoft, Samsung and Apple Devices

Tablets are one of the best back-to-school deals to jump on come September, but retailers are also starting to offer tablet deals year-round. That makes sense, considering the portable smart devices aren’t just a genius product for students — who can use them to record and take notes in class, download textbook materials and draw out diagrams; they also make life easier for people at all different stages of life, from creatives looking for another format to sketch their drafts to professionals who need a compact way to store and present materials while on the go.

Looking for a good tablet deal online? Here are five smart tablet sales to score this month, all at least 20% off right now for a limited time.

BEST AMAZON TABLET DEAL

Amazon Fire HD 8 Tablet

$64.99 $99.99 35% off

Buy Now On Amazon

Amazon’s Fire Tablet has become a popular pick-up online, providing incredible value for its (low) price point.



Right now, you can get an Amazon Fire HD 8 tablet from just $65 online. This tablet features a compact eight-inch HD display, 32GB of space and a generous 13-hour battery life.



Amazon also says this updated model features a processor that’s up to 30% faster than the previous gen Fire HD 8.

BEST SAMSUNG TABLET DEAL

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite

$329.99 $429.99 23% off

Buy Now On Amazon

Amazon has an exclusive offer right now that gets you this Samsung tablet for 23% off. A bonus: get a $100 Amazon gift card free with purchase.



This tablet deal gets you a brand new 2024 edition Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite, with 64GB of space, crystal clear 10.4-inch display, Dolby Atmos sound and up to 14 hours of battery life on a single charge. You also get an included S Pen to take notes, sketch and mark up documents directly on the tablet.

ANDROID TABLET DEAL

Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+

$169.99 $219.99 23% off

Buy Now On Amazon

The cheapest Samsung tablet deal we’re seeing is on this Galaxy Tab A9+, which is just $169.99 on Amazon. This deal gets you a big and bright 11-inch Android tablet with 64GB of space and upgraded chipset in a slim and lightweight package.



While this deal is live on Amazon, you can also shop the latest Samsung tablet deals over on Samsung.com, with current savings up to $800 with trade-in credit. See full details here.

BEST MICROSOFT TABLET DEAL

Microsoft Surface Go 3

$349.99 $499.99 30% off

Buy Now on MICROSOFT

Microsoft’s popular 2-in-1 tablet is on sale right now for 30% off online.



Microsoft remains the King of detachable devices with the Surface Go, which easily folds and detaches to seamlessly transition from tablet to laptop, and boasts a well-implemented kickstand. Plus, it has a robust battery life (up to 11 hours) and sharp 10.5-inch touchscreen display.



The built-in front-facing and rear-facing 1080p HD cameras and dual Studio Mics make this a great tablet for work and taking calls as well.

BEST IPAD TABLET DEAL

Apple iPad (9th Generation)

$249.00 $329.00 24% off

Buy Now On Amazon

Yes, you can get a brand new Apple iPad for under $250 right now, with this Amazon tablet deal.



The offer gets you a 9th-gen iPad with a 10.2-inch display, 64GB of space and a 12MP ultra-wide front camera (as well as an 8MP rear-facing camera). Battery life is strong with up to ten hours on a single charge. It’s headlined as a tablet with laptop power, meaning it runs on a powerful laptop-worthy CPU and uses a super-fast OS operating system.



Great for gaming, entertainment and creating content, this is your chance to get the iconic silver iPad for less.

