Make students safer. Install metal detectors bolstered by tech.

The plague of guns and weaponry in schools nationwide is a nightmare for parents and kids everywhere, so a plan to install high-tech metal detectors at 10 Broward high schools seemed like a great idea.

But Broward School Board members alternately worried that the schools which received the safety equipment would be viewed as more dangerous or more deserving if they were first on the list. Thankfully the plan continues to move forward.

It’s a no-win situation with the lives of our kids hanging in the balance.

Students walked past a free-standing OpenGate metal detector on their way into John I. Leonard High School in Greenacres, in 2023.

It’s true that no security system is fail-safe but as the parent of two Parkland high schoolers, I am heartened by the effort to do something. Especially in the wake of the horrific 2018 mass shooting at Stoneman Douglas where a former student armed with a high-powered rifle murdered 17 students and staff in just minutes.

What’s interesting about the proposed metal detectors is that they would use sensors that can differentiate guns and large knives from cellphones and keys, according to school security officials. That's a game-changer we cannot afford to dismiss. The benefits could be vast if it delivers.

What’s more, the system isn't supposed to require students to remove their backpacks or empty their pockets to be effective, according to Broward schools. School security personnel will also continue to use a metal-detecting wanding system.

Doing nothing is a crisis in the making. Having a plan in place before you need one is the best way to circumvent disaster. And any crisis response plan can be improved over time.

Similar metal detectors are already in use in Palm Beach County, where the result has been positive.

I find it encouraging that school officials have decided to fast-track this safety measure which was originally going to be phased in over two years.

Not all parents agree with my perspective.

“Sad we’re even having to install metal detectors in schools. We’re killing public education out of fear…,” wrote one reader in response to an online story on the issue.

“Too bad parents had to fight for this for six years,” another complained.

“How many incidents in six years? Data doesn’t support the need for these but gotta make the school-to-prison pipeline more seamless,” said a third.

I say, better safe than sorry and believe that, as one Broward parent wrote, “One incident is too many.” How would you feel if your child was targeted?

According to District security staff, the Broward schools that were selected for metal detectors were picked based on a combination of weapons data and feedback from administrators in the area. Staff also believes ALL district-run high schools in Broward may be able to get the the souped-up metal detectors sometime in 2024. I don’t believe they are playing favorites.

“Every kid deserves to go into a safe school,” one School Board member said recently.

I couldn’t agree more.

Evan Nierman

Parkland resident Evan Nierman is a father of two and founder and CEO of the crisis communications firm Red Banyan.

This article originally appeared on Palm Beach Post: Tech-bolstered metal detectors help make schools safer