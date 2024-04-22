Police investigating incident at Suncoast High School, say there's no danger to students

RIVIERA BEACH — Police were investigating an incident at Suncoast Community High School in Riviera Beach Monday morning. Authorities said students are not in danger.

Serena Spates, a spokesperson for the Riviera Beach Police Department, declined to say what led to Monday's investigation. She said only that an on-campus incident between adults prompted a 911 call at about 7:20 a.m. She declined to say whether the incident was violent in nature and said she does not know who, if anyone, is a victim or a suspect.

Spates said at 8:30 a.m. that no one had been taken into custody. She said there is no danger to students or the public, and the investigation remains open.

This is a breaking story. Please check back to www.PalmBeachPost.com for updates.

Hannah Phillips is a journalist covering public safety and criminal justice at The Palm Beach Post. You can reach her at hphillips@pbpost.com.

This article originally appeared on Palm Beach Post: Police investigating Suncoast High incident, say no students in danger