Specialized adds to its Power Mirror 3D printed saddle range with the ultra-costly S-Works Phenom

Specialized's Mirror saddles are renowned for being some of the best MTB saddles packed with the latest tech. The brand brought its Power Mirror 3D printed designs to the masses last year with its Power Expert Mirror saddle, and now has added to the range with the all-new S-Works Phenom with Mirror. Unfortunately, this fancy saddle tech means the S-Works Phenom also comes with a fancy price tag.

So how much does it cost? Well, the RRP on the S-Works Phenom saddle is hefty $450 / £350 / €400, and as a comparison to our best MTB saddle for comfort winner the Specialized Power Pro with Mirror which is priced at $325 / £290 / €370. So to say it costs a lot is maybe an understatement seeing you could get a Garmin Edge 540 Solar GPS cycling computer for the same price.

Specialized says its latest saddle comes with its renowned ergonomic design, scientifically proven Body Geometry methodology, and game-changing Mirror 3D printing technology. So if butt-pleasing bliss is top of your list when it comes to your best mountain bike riding and the price hasn't put you off then read on for all the comfort and tech details...

Comfort is king...

Specialized S-Works Phenom with Mirror saddle performance details chart

The most comfortable saddles will reduce sit-bone pressure, and for those unaware of what your sit bones are, it's the V-shaped bone at the bottom of the pelvis that makes contact with a surface when you sit down. Most bike saddles are designed to provide optimal support to sit bones for maximum comfort and the S-Works Phenom is claimed to deliver 28 percent less sit bone pressure while protecting soft tissue and improving blood flow. By using a concave shape and ultra-compliant carbon shell, they claim to have created a space for a thicker Mirror print.

Specialized added 3D Mirror Technology printing to its saddle production in 2019 and they say it's the future of the bike saddle. By using liquid polymers, it contributes to the support of sit bones with what they say is a hammock effect allowing the saddle to support a rider's weight, not the tissue around their sit bones. Measured using struts and nodes it gives the saddle its 'honeycomb' look. I haven't counted them, but Specialized says the new Phenom uses 20,055 struts and 8,735 nodes, which gives a greater reduction in sit bone pressure compared to a traditional foam saddle. The Power Pro has as a comparison 14,000 struts and 7,799 nodes.

Performance shape

Specialized S-Works Phenom with Mirror saddle details

The S-Works Phenom is 27cm long which is 3cm longer than the 24cm long Power shape, and comes in two widths – 143mm and 155mm. Specialized also says it is the flattest saddle shape from tail to nose and enables maximum movement for optimal positioning for power. The Phenom design enables riders to easily adjust their position on the saddle for tempo efforts and supports riders' movement in and out of the saddle on climbs.

They also add that the Phenom shape makes it lightweight at just 223g in the 143mm width, with the older Power Pro version coming in at 246g in the same width.

S-Works Phenom availability

Specialized S-Works Phenom with Mirror saddle top down details

The S-Works Phenom with Mirror is available now from Specialized priced at $450 / £350 / €400 and comes in two width choices of 143mm and 155mm. More details on the Phenom and the entire Specialized saddle range can be found at Specialized.com.