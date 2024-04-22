SpaceX set for Falcon 9 rocket launch Monday from Florida’s Space Coast

SpaceX crews are planning to launch a Falcon 9 rocket on Monday.

The launch is aiming to send another batch of Starlink satellites into low-Earth orbit.

Crews and planning to launch at 6:40 p.m. from the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station.

SpaceX says the launch will send the newest version of its mini-Starlink satellites.

If the launch is delayed for any reason, SpaceX has backup launch opportunities until 10:40 p.m.

About 8 minutes after liftoff, the first-stage booster of the rocket will land on a SpaceX droneship in the Atlantic Ocean.

