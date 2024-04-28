A SpaceX rocket flew over the ocean in Myrtle Beach, SC area. Catch a glimpse.

SpaceX launched a rocket into space from Florida Saturday evening and it was visible in the sky over Myrtle Beach as it streaked across the atmosphere.

The Elon Musk owned company set off a rocket that will bring a European satellite into space, Space.com wrote. It will work similarly to a GPS satellite.

People across the Grand Strand shared photos and videos of what they saw.

Dan Caskie shared a high quality photo of the Falcon 9 spacecraft he took in Murrells Inlet.

The Ocean Isle Beach Pier, located north of Sunset Beach, North Carolina, shared a video of the rocket flying through the sky over the pier.

Ed Piotrowski explained the rocket was visible due to the angle of the sun. Although the sun had set by time the rocket was in the Myrtle Beach vicinity, the sun was still able to illuminate the spacecraft, making it visible in the sky.