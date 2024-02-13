SpaceX-NASA launch overnight: What to know about Intuitive Machines launch from Cape Canaveral

There's a launch overnight — to send a robotic lunar lander to the surface of the moon!

SpaceX is targeting an instantaneous window at 12:57 a.m. EST Wednesday to launch a Falcon 9 rocket on the Intuitive Machines IM-1 mission from pad 39A at Kennedy Space Center.

Odysseus, the private company's moon lander, is launching via NASA’s Commercial Lunar Payload Services initiative and Artemis campaign.

After stage separation, the Falcon 9 first-stage booster will target landing at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station — triggering sonic booms on the Space Coast.

This artist's rendering depicts Odysseus, Intuitive Machines' lunar lander, on the surface of the moon.

