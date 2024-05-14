SpaceX launches 20 Starlink satellites on 50th mission of the year (video)

SpaceX launched 20 of its Starlink internet satellites today (May 14), on the company's 50th orbital mission of 2024.

A Falcon 9 rocket carrying the Starlink spacecraft — 13 of which feature direct-to-cell capability — lifted off from California's Vandenberg Space Force Base today at 2:39 p.m. EDT (1839 GMT; 11:39 a.m. local California time).

The Falcon 9's first stage came back to Earth today about 8.5 minutes after launch as planned, making a vertical touchdown on the SpaceX droneship Of Course I Still Love You, which was stationed in the Pacific Ocean.

It was the 18th launch and landing for this particular first stage, according to a SpaceX mission description. That's two shy of the company's reuse record, which is held by three different boosters.

The Falcon 9's upper stage, meanwhile, will carry the 20 Starlink satellites to low Earth orbit, where they'll be deployed about 61 minutes after liftoff.

Thirty-five of SpaceX's 50 orbital launches this year to date have been dedicated to building out the Starlink megaconstellation, which currently consists of more than 5,900 working satellites.

That 2024 launch tally does not include the third test flight of SpaceX's Starship megarocket, which occurred on March 14. SpaceX is currently gearing up for Starship's fourth test mission, which could take place in three to five weeks, according to SpaceX founder and CEO Elon Musk.

