SpaceX launch today: Everything to know about the Starlink launch from Cape Canaveral

It's a second straight SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launch day from Florida's Space Coast.

SpaceX is targeting 5:50 p.m. EDT to launch a Falcon 9 on the Starlink 6-54 mission from Launch Complex 40 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station.

Backup launch opportunities are available until 9:50 p.m., if needed. The Falcon 9 will deploy a batch of 23 Starlink internet satellites, which are packed inside the fairing atop the 230-foot rocket.

No Central Florida sonic booms are expected during this mission. After soaring skyward along a southeasterly trajectory, the rocket's first-stage booster will target landing aboard a SpaceX drone ship out at sea 8½ minutes after liftoff.

