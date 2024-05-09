SpaceX will launch Falcon 9 rocket on Thursday. Here's how to see it in Arizona

If you see an unusual light in the sky tonight, you may be looking at a rocket ship heading into the Earth's orbit.

On Thursday, May 9, SpaceX was scheduled to perform another launch from Vandenberg Space Force Base in California. According to the SpaceX website, liftoff was targeted for 8:20 p.m. Pacific time after being rescheduled from Wednesday.

SpaceX's Falcon 9 launch of 20 Starlink satellites, the majority including direct-to-cell capabilities, continues SpaceX's mission to create high-performance internet services around the world.

What is SpaceX?

Space Exploration Technologies Corporation, more widely known as SpaceX, is an astronautics company owned and co-founded by multimillionaire Elon Musk.

The company manufactures spacecraft and launches communication satellites to space intending to deliver broadband internet services

What is Falcon 9?

According to the SpaceX website, Falcon 9 is the first orbital-class reusable rocket. The two-stage rocket transports people and payloads — the portion of the spacecraft that produces mission data and then relays it back to Earth —into space and back.

Falcon 9's reusability allows SpaceX to "refly the most expensive parts of the rocket". According to the website, this will allow space access to become more affordable.

What is Starlink?

Starlink is a satellite constellation that uses a low Earth orbit to function. According to the SpaceX website, Starlink is the first and largest satellite constellation to travel in a low Earth orbit to deliver broadband internet across the globe.

While most satellite internet services operate from single geostationary satellites orbiting Earth at about 22,236 miles, Starlink is a constellation of thousands of satellites that orbit the planet at about 341 miles.

The low orbit nature of Starlink's satellites lowers latency and data time between user and the satellite, which improves the performance of high data rate activities like streaming, online gaming and video calls.

Starlink also aims to eliminate cell service dead zones through its Direct to Cell program. Like a cell tower in space, Direct to Cell will allow access to texting, calling, and browsing in traditionally remote areas.

How to watch the launch

The launch in California will create a light display over many parts of Arizona, so you can actually see the spacecraft from the comfort of your own backyard. Just look to the left.

If you want to watch the launch online, a live webcast will stream on SpaceX's X account about five minutes before liftoff. You can watch live at twitter.com/SpaceX.

Arizona Republic reporter Laura Daniella Sepulveda contributed to this article.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: When is the next SpaceX launch? Here's what Arizonans should know