This paralyzed Arizona man is the 1st Neuralink patient. Here's how it has 'changed his life.'

A 29-year-old Arizona native was the first user of Neuralink's cybernetic implant, the company said in a video shared on Wednesday.

Noland Arbaugh is a quadriplegic who was paralyzed after a "freak accident" in 2016, he said in a video posted to X, formerly Twitter.

In the video Arbaugh plays chess and talks about Neuralink, which was founded by Elon Musk.

"It's something I haven't been able to do much the last few years, especially not like this," he said. "Now it's all being done with my brain. You can see the cursor moving around the screen, that's all me."

"It's all brain powered," he said before explaining how he imagines where the cursor should go and how it follows his thoughts. Arbaugh likened the technology to using the force from Star Wars.

Here's what to know about Neuralink and its first user.

Who is Noland Arbaugh?

Arbaugh is a Yuma native, according to a Facebook page in his name.

He was a student and athlete at Texas A&M when he became paralyzed. In 2016, he was working as a summer camp counselor for children when he "suffered from a freak accident that left him paralyzed from his shoulders down," according to a 2017 GoFundMe for page Arbaugh.

"I have no sensation below my shoulders," he said in the video posted to X.

Arbaugh is an avid gamer. He said Neuralink allowed him to play video games, like Civilization 6, which had been very difficult.

"I had basically given up on playing that game," he said in the video. "I just wasn't really able to play it as much as I wanted to and you all gave me that ability again."

Arbaugh added that he's also learning Japanese and French using Neuralink.

Elon Musk announced in late January the first user, now known to be Arbaugh, was recovering well from the implantation. In the video, Arbaugh said he was released from the hospital a day after surgery and had no issues.

"There's nothing to be afraid of," he said.

Arbaugh said he feels lucky to be a part of the work Neuralink is doing, adding that "every day it seems like we're learning new stuff."

"It's not perfect. we have run into some issues," he said. "I don't want people to think this is the end of a journey because there are things to work out, but it's already changed my life."

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Arizona native Noland Arbaugh is first Neuralink patient: what to know