SpaceX launch doubleheader: Everything to know about both launches from Cape Canaveral

It's a launch doubleheader this evening — with two SpaceX Falcon 9 rockets scheduled to lift off from the Cape within a roughly 7½-hour span!

First up, SpaceX is targeting 5:30 p.m. EST to launch the Space Force's classified USSF-124 mission from Launch Complex 40 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station.

Then a few hours later, at 1:05 a.m. Thursday, SpaceX will try again to launch Odysseus, the Intuitive Machines lunar lander, on the IM-1 mission to the moon's surface as part of NASA’s Commercial Lunar Payload Services program.

This IM-1 mission was initially scheduled to lift off this morning at 12:57 a.m., but SpaceX scrubbed the launch "due to off-nominal methane temperatures prior to stepping into methane load."

The Space Force's 45th Weather Squadron predicts greater than 95% "go for launch" conditions for USSF-124, decreasing slightly to 90% for IM-1.

What appears to be an unidentified U.S. Department of Defense encapsulated rocket payload is escorted over NASA Causeway amid traffic closures on Saturday afternoon en route to the Cape.

Expect sonic booms with both missions. Following stage separation, the Falcon 9 first-stage boosters will target landings at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station.

The IM-1 landing sequence lasts approximately two minutes. Within that time, every heartbeat within our team resonates with the weight of anticipation as we strive to fulfill the lunar aspirations of an entire country. For more information and mission updates, visit our IM-1… pic.twitter.com/WHMoYNw2EV — Intuitive Machines (@Int_Machines) February 11, 2024

