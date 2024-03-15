SpaceX Falcon 9 will make third launch attempt Friday on Starlink mission

Hopefully, the third time is a charm.

Friday is launch day take-three, as SpaceX tries again to launch its Falcon 9 rocket on the Starlink 6-44 mission to deliver another batch of satellites to orbit.

Liftoff is targeted for 6:39 p.m. ET from Kennedy Space Center's Launch Complex 39A, with the launch window extending until 10:39 p.m. Backup opportunities are available Saturday, if needed.

Thursday's scrub was a disappointment after an exciting day for SpaceX. Not only was it Pi Day, but the company celebrated a milestone Starship test flight as well as their 22nd anniversary.

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket remains on the launch pad at Kennedy Space Canter FL Thursday, March 14, 2024. Launch of the rocket, carrying 23 Starlink satellites, was scrubbed for a second day due to technical issues. Craig Bailey/FLORIDA TODAY via USA TODAY NETWORK

The countdown clock stopped during Thursday night's launch attempt with 2 minutes and 1 second to go. SpaceX stated on X (formerly Twitter) that there was an issue with the transporter erector's cradle arms. The transporter erector pulls the rocket into a vertical position and is supposed to retract before liftoff.

Thursday's scrub came on the heels of a Wednesday scrub. SpaceX has not given a reason for Wednesday night's scrub, which stopped at T - 2 minutes and 3 seconds.

When this mission lifts off, the Falcon 9 will deploy a batch of Starlink internet satellites, which are packed inside the fairing atop the 230-foot rocket. This will also be the 19th flight for the booster, which previously launched Inspiration 4, among other missions. Inspiration 4 was the first all-civilian crew.

No local sonic booms are expected with this launch. After soaring skyward along a southeasterly trajectory, the rocket's first-stage booster will target landing aboard a drone ship out at sea 8½ minutes after liftoff.

