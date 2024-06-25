Samsung Galaxy Watch 7: news, rumored price, release date, and more

Samsung’s Galaxy Watch 6 is considered one of the best smartwatches available, especially if you use a Galaxy smartphone. However, despite its high quality, the Galaxy Watch 6 was more of an incremental update than its predecessor, the Galaxy Watch 5.

It appears that Samsung will make more significant changes with the upcoming Galaxy Watch 7 series. There will be two options: the more traditional Galaxy Watch 7, discussed here, and the all-new Galaxy Watch Ultra.

Here’s everything we know so far about the Samsung Galaxy Watch 7.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 7: release date

Most major tech companies, including Samsung, have a set release schedule for their biggest products. For the past few Galaxy Watch releases, Samsung’s smartwatches have been launched alongside its foldable lineup —the Galaxy Z Fold and Galaxy Z Flip series.

The Galaxy Watch 4 series was announced on August 11, 2021, and launched on August 27, 2021. Samsung announced the Galaxy Watch 5 series on August 10, 2022, and it came out on August 26, 2022. The Galaxy Watch 6 series was announced on July 26, 2023, and became available to buy on August 11, 2023.

This year, we could see the Galaxy Watch 7 series a little earlier than usual. It has been reported that Samsung’s next Galaxy Unpacked event, which will also reveal the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6, will be held on Wednesday, July 10.

The earlier announcement and launch are due to the 2024 Summer Olympics, which Samsung reportedly wants to use for marketing. The Summer Olympics will be in Paris, France, starting on July 26, 2024, and it’s rumored that Samsung will hold the Galaxy Unpacked event in Paris.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 7: price

Typically, brands maintain consistent pricing for phones and smartwatches, with occasional minor adjustments. We should see Samsung follow this rule of thumb.

Samsung’s Galaxy Watch 6 series costs $300 for the smallest Wi-Fi-only variant (40mm). The 4G/LTE model is an extra $50, putting it at $350. Meanwhile, the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic costs $400 for the 43mm Wi-Fi-only version.

Samsung is expected to keep the $300 price point for the Galaxy Watch 7, while the Galaxy Watch Ultra could be priced at around $700.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 7: design

Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 (left) and Galaxy Watch 6 Classic (right) Andrew Martonik / Digital Trends

Early reports suggested that Samsung might return to a square or rectangular face for the Galaxy Watch 7. Samsung first used a rectangular display on its Galaxy Gear smartwatch, which debuted in 2013. However, that no longer appears to be the case. The Galaxy Watch 7 is expected to feature a circular design once again. We expect 40mm and 44mm models, just like the Galaxy Watch 6.

We haven’t actually seen any leaked renders of the Galaxy Watch 7 yet, so it’s possible Samsung will have a more significant redesign than we’re anticipating. However, based on what we have heard, we’re likely looking at a smartwatch with a very similar design to the Galaxy Watch 6.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 7: specs

Galaxy Watch 6 Joe Maring / Digital Trends

Although we may not see major visual changes, there’s still plenty to get excited about. The Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 appears to be getting a significant boost in processor power this time.

According to Korea Economic Daily, the new watch will come with a 3nm chipset, the Exynos W1000. The chip could offer a 20% boost in performance and power efficiency. An Exynos W1 00 built on Samsung’s second-generation 3nm process node could be significant as it may surpass the performance of the Apple Watch Series 9, which is powered by a 5nm chip. Improved performance and efficiency (meaning better battery life) are always welcome, which is excellent news.

Additionally, some new watches are expected to support charging up to 15 watts, 50% faster than the current Galaxy Watch 6 and Galaxy Watch 6 Classic models.

On the color front, the regular Galaxy Watch 7 will likely be available in Marbal Gray, ⁠Cream white, and ⁠Forest Green colors.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 7: software and updates

Joe Maring / Digital Trends

The Galaxy Watch 6 currently has Wear OS 4 and Samsung’s One UI Watch 5.0 interface. With this in mind, we should expect the next iteration of the software to be on the Galaxy Watch 7. This would be Wear OS 5 and One UI Watch 6.0.

Samsung offers about four years of software updates for its Galaxy Watches lineup. It’s possible that this could extend to seven years of updates to match Samsung’s software commitment to the Galaxy S24 series, but that’s just speculation on our part.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 7: battery and charging

Joe Maring / Digital Trends

When we tested the Galaxy Watch 6 and 6 Classic, we were impressed with their battery life. On average, we used the watches for about a day and a half to two days before charging them.

From what we’re seeing, the Galaxy Watch 7 should improve even further on battery life since the Exynos W1000 is supposed to be more power efficient. We aren’t sure if that would mean several days of use before needing to charge, but it would be nice if that’s the case.