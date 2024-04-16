Samsung Galaxy Ring: news, rumored price, release date, and more

The smart ring market has been dominated by the Oura Ring so far, but that is about to change with the upcoming launch of the Samsung Galaxy Ring. The ring was teased at Samsung’s Unpacked event in January and then again at Mobile World Congress (MWC) in February.

The Galaxy Ring is expected to come with various health sensors to help you track your physical fitness and daily activities — all with the backing of Samsung Health. It’s one of the most highly anticipated releases of the year, and this is everything we know about it (so far).

Samsung Galaxy Ring: release date

Andrew Martonik / Digital Trends

Samsung has not yet officially announced a release date for the Galaxy Ring. However, it is expected that it could be showcased alongside the Galaxy Z Flip 6 and Galaxy Z Fold 6 smartphones. If Samsung follows its previous release schedules, these products should be revealed this summer in late July or early August.

However, the Paris Olympics are scheduled to begin on July 26, providing companies with two weeks of prime TV advertising time. This suggests that Samsung may reveal and release its new products earlier to take advantage of this opportunity.

Samsung Galaxy Ring: price

Andy Boxall / Digital Trends

Pricing for the Galaxy Ring hasn’t yet leaked. However, the least expensive Oura Ring is now available at Best Buy and Amazon for $299. Other smart rings, like the Ultrahuman Ring Air and RingConn Smart Ring, have similar prices —$349 and $279, respectively.

Expect the Galaxy Ring to be around $300, perhaps slightly lower, to better compete with the Oura. The Galaxy Ring could also one-up the Oura Ring with no attached subscription fees. As a reminder, the Oura Ring has a $6-per-month subscription. Samsung doesn’t currently have any subscriptions attached to its Galaxy Watches, and we expect the same to be true of the Galaxy Ring.

Samsung Galaxy Ring: design

Joe Maring / Digital Trends

Much more about Galaxy Ring’s design is known since some samples were displayed at MWC. Expect Samsung to sell models in at least three colors: black, silver, and gold, each with a glossy, reflective finish. It previously leaked that Samsung would offer the ring in sizes 5 through 13.

Digital Trends editor Joe Maring expressed his hope that more designs for the Galaxy Ring will be released, including models available in extra finishes and colors. He also noted the absence of an indicator on the ring’s exterior to help users determine the best way to wear it. At MWC, one couldn’t tell whether the Galaxy Ring had this feature.

Samsung Galaxy Ring: health-tracking features

Joe Maring / Digital Trends

Based on the latest information, the upcoming Galaxy Ring is poised to offer several features to improve users’ health and wellness. One of these features is the “My Vitality Score,” which is expected to provide users with a comprehensive snapshot of their overall health based on key health metrics such as sleep, activity, heart rate, and heart rate variability (HRV). The score sounds similar to Oura’s popular “Readiness” score, which users have praised for its accuracy and helpfulness.

In addition to the My Vitality Score, the Galaxy Ring is also expected to provide sleep-tracking insights to help users understand the quality and duration of their sleep each night. This feature should be handy for people who struggle with sleep issues or want to optimize their sleep habits for better health.

Another exciting feature of the Galaxy Ring is cycle tracking, made possible through Samsung’s partnership with Natural Cycles. This feature can help users track their menstrual cycles and fertility, allowing them to understand their bodies better and plan accordingly.

All of this lines up with what we expect out of a smart ring in 2024. It’s possible Samsung will have more health/wellness features to share, but at least from where we’re at right now, it sounds like all of the basics are covered.

Samsung Galaxy Ring: battery life

Ishan Agarwal / X

Samsung has teased that the Galaxy Ring will have a remarkable battery life. Larger sizes are expected to offer “long” battery life, which is not surprising considering the impressive battery life of the Oura Ring.

In late February, Samsung confirmed in an interview that the Galaxy Ring will get between five and nine days of battery life. Simply put, that’s outstanding. The Oura Ring, for example, can go up to four days without needing a charge. If Samsung gets over a week of endurance out of the Galaxy Ring’s battery life, color us impressed.

Samsung Galaxy Ring: What’s the killer feature?

Joe Maring / Digital Trends

We have yet to learn about any distinctive feature that sets the Galaxy Ring apart from other devices on the market. We hope that Samsung will offer something innovative and unique to make it stand out, especially as the smart ring market grows more and more crowded.

There are a few ways Samsung can achieve this. Its battery life claims are worth paying attention to. Samsung also has an opportunity to make the Galaxy Ring a more affordable smart ring option, whether it does that through a lower MSRP and/or the lack of a subscription.

We should learn more about the Galaxy Ring in the weeks and months ahead, so stay tuned.