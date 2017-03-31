Rocketbook Wave smart notebook: What kind of sorcery is this?

Everyone loves shopping on Amazon, where you can find anything and everything you might be looking for. We were unaware, however, that Amazon sold black magic. That’s the only explanation we can think of that would enable a product like the Rocketbook Wave Smart Notebook to exist. This unassuming 80-page book looks just like any other bound paper notebook. It comes with a Pilot FriXion pen that looks just like any other pen. Here’s where things get creepy: when you’ve filled up your Rocketbook notebook and you’re ready to start anew, you just pop it in the microwave and it comes out completely blank. Witchcraft!

Here are some details from the product page:

Introducing the world’s first smart, microwave-to-erase-and-reuse notebook

Download the Rocketbook app for android or iOS

Blast your notes to Google docs, Dropbox, iCloud, Evernote, Box and email

Pop your Rocketbook wave in the microwave to erase and reuse your notebook up to 5 times

Rocketbook Wave Smart Notebook: $27.00

Trending right now:

See the original version of this article on BGR.com