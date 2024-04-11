Robot welders deployed in race to build submarine-hunting frigates on time

BAE Systems is using robots at its Glasgow shipyard to weld metal panels for Type 26 warships - Pemamek

Robot welders are being used to build Royal Navy submarine-hunting frigates as a shortage of steel workers threatens to delay a crucial delivery.

BAE Systems has deployed the machines to a naval shipyard in Glasgow to weld metal panels for Type 26 warships, bolstering the workforce as they race to deliver the next-generation vessels.

The robot welders will double the number of panels the company can produce at its Scottish facilities, bosses said.

It emerged as BAE confirmed it was likely to deliver the third of four initial Type 26s for the Royal Navy slightly later than hoped because of setbacks from the pandemic and a subsequent shortage of steel workers.

The delay underlines the skill shortages affecting the defence industry as Western governments push to ramp up production in the wake of the Ukraine war.

It comes amid a broader worklessness crisis across Britain that has left companies struggling to hire.

An increase in sickness claims has contributed to a jump in the number of people classed as economically inactive since the onset of the pandemic.

Glasgow has a higher than average rate of people neither in work nor looking for a job. Some 103,000 Glaswegians were economically inactive in the year to September 2023.

Sir Simon Lister, managing director of BAE’s naval ships business, said the welding robots would help to compensate for a national shortage of metalworkers, rather than replacing any of the existing 900 welders – some of whom are being retrained to operate the new machines.

The robots are made by Finnish company Pemamek.

BAE is also bringing in staff from abroad and has outsourced some steel work to other companies as part of efforts to keep the £8bn Type 26 programme to schedule.

The company stressed that the overall programme to build eight Type 26 frigates by 2035 remained on track.

Sir Simon said: “We’re still targeting the recovery of the Ship 3 programme. But increasingly, we recognise that we won’t quite meet the original targeted date.

“Working through the impact of Covid and then steel worker resource in the UK has been a challenge for us, which is partly answered by the outsourcing and partly answered by the robotic panelling.

“But we’re definitely on track for finishing the [overall] programme on time, if not early.”

Type 26 frigates are expected to be the most advanced and stealthy warships in the world - BAE Systems

BAE was allowed to continue working on the frigates during the pandemic but staff were forced to wear face masks and work in socially distanced conditions that slowed progress.

Two of the company’s Glasgow employees died from Covid during that period.

BAE was then hit by a shortage of welders in the pandemic’s aftermath as it sought to make up for lost time.

It is training a new generation of welders at a new £30m training academy in Glasgow as part of longer-term efforts to address the skills shortages in the industry.

BAE has previously deployed robot welders at the defence giant’s shipyard near Adelaide, Australia, but the work on the Type 26 frigates is the first time they have been used in the UK.

Sir Simon’s remarks came as the company said it had finished about two thirds of the work required on HMS Glasgow.

She is the first of the new Type 26 frigates, also known as the City Class, that will be delivered to the Royal Navy. The vessel is currently being fitted out at the nearby Scotstoun facility ahead of sea trials planned for 2026.

HMS Cardiff and HMS Belfast, the second and third in the class respectively, are currently being assembled at the shipyard in Govan with the former almost structurally complete. Steel has also been cut for HMS Birmingham, the fourth of the ships.

Ministers have said the Type 26s will form 'the backbone of the future Royal Navy surface fleet' - Stuart Nicol

BAE has secured contracts worth £7.9bn overall from the Ministry of Defence to build the frigates, which will be among the most advanced and stealthy warships in the world.

They are designed for anti-submarine warfare as well as air defence and general purpose operations, replacing some of the functions of the existing fleet of Type 23 frigates.

Ministers have said the Type 26s will help to protect Britain’s aircraft carriers and form “the backbone of the future Royal Navy surface fleet”.

When fully outfitted, the Type 26 frigates will be equipped with a medium-calibre gun, Sea Ceptor missiles, a towed sonar array and a helipad capable of accommodating heavy-lift Chinook helicopters.

They are designed for stealth, sharing some components with submarines, and will also boast Thunderbird Two-style “mission bays” capable of transporting boats, drones, special forces equipment, disaster relief supplies or up to eight container-sized “pods”.

BAE is in the process of building a £200m ship hall at the Govan facility, which will be able to house two under-construction Type 26 frigates alongside each other.

The 46-metre tall structure will allow work to be carried out under cover in future, making the build process faster and cheaper.

The warships are assembled gradually from smaller structural units that fit together “like Lego” into “three or four chunks” that are then welded together, Sir Simon said.

A Ministry of Defence spokesman said: “The Type 26 programme remains on track to deliver eight cutting-edge warships, bolstering our anti-submarine warfare capabilities into the 2060s.

“We are investing in the capabilities we need to meet current and future operational requirements and we currently have 16 surface ships in build or on order.”

