Qantas: Australian airline investigates possible privacy breach on app

The airline says it is investigating reports of an issue on its passenger app [Getty Images]

Australian airline Qantas says it is investigating a possible privacy breach involving its app that has reportedly left some customers with access to other passengers' personal details.

People have reported having access to boarding passes and flight details, according to local media.

Qantas said it was "working to resolve the issue" and that it "may have been caused by recent system changes".

"Please be aware of social media scams at this time", it said in a statement.

The airline has not commented on the scale of the breach.

One user told the ABC that another passenger's name and details appeared when he opened the app on Wednesday.

"It said, 'Hi Sam' and I instantly noticed [that] Sam had a lot more Qantas points than I did," Josh Withers said.

Mr Withers said that each time he re-opened the portal a new customer's details would appear including their frequent flyer points and scheduled flights.