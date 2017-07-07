Pogue's Basics: Navigate the Start menu tiles using keyboard

As you probably know, the Start menu in Windows 10 has two sides. There’s the traditional list of your apps on the left, and tiles on the right. If you start typing, you’ll discover that you can navigate the left side from the keyboard. Too bad you can’t navigate the right side if you’re a keyboard nut!

Actually, you can! Just hit the Tab key. Now the arrow keys move around the tiles. Hit Enter to open one, and boom—you’re in.

Adapted from “Pogue’s Basics: Tech” (Flatiron Press), by David Pogue.

More from David Pogue:

The 4 people Steve Jobs handpicked to review the iPhone reflect 10 years later

Marty Cooper, inventor of the cellphone: The next step is implantables

Apple polishes up 23 features in Mac OS High Sierra

The 27 most interesting features in iOS11

The DJI Spark is the smallest, cheapest obstacle-avoiding drone yet

The new Samsung Galaxy does 27 things the iPhone doesn’t

The most important announcements from Google’s big developer’s conference

Google Home’s mastermind has no intention of losing to Amazon

Now I get it: Ransomware

Google exec explains how Google Assistant just got smarter

Amazon’s Alexa calling is like a Jetsons version of the home phone

Pogue Basics: Touch and hold Google Maps

The Apple Watch 2 is faster, waterproof—and more overloaded than ever

David Pogue, tech columnist for Yahoo Finance, welcomes nontoxic comments in the comments section below. On the web, he’s davidpogue.com. On Twitter, he’s @pogue. On email, he’s poguester@yahoo.com. You can read all his articles here, or you can sign up to get his columns by email.