One of the biggest Oura Ring competitors just did something huge

Ultrahuman, the maker of the Ultrahuman Ring Air, is making its way to U.S. production grounds. The company is setting up a production facility in Indiana, which will mark the first time a smart ring from Ultrahuman will be assembled from scratch on U.S. soil.

“The UltraFactory will offer an end-to-end production capability and is based on the company’s first operational model of such a facility in India,” the company says.

Riding high on a fresh round of investment worth around $35 million, the company will certainly look to expand its market footprint beyond the 150-plus retail outlets already under its belt. With its feet firmly set in the U.S. market, Ultrahuman is set to boost its revenues by $200 million once the UltraFactory kicks into action.

Ultrahuman’s deepening ties on the U.S. front are good news for the average shopper as well. There aren’t many smart ring players with substance out there, save for Oura. From an enthusiast’s perspective, this expansion means more competition, which will eventually push the development of better products at attractive prices.

The Ultrahuman Ring Air (black) and the Oura Ring Andy Boxall / Digital Trends

But what’s truly exciting about all this are the avenues that a U.S. production root opens up. Over the past couple of years, numerous research papers have detailed how wearables like smartwatches and rings can be used for so much more than just sleep, heart, and blood tracking. A recent paper that came out earlier this month mentioned that these devices can even be used for assessing signs of something as life-threatening as multiple sclerosis. Another paper discussed a model that would allow detection of atrialfibrillation (AFib) signs 30 minutes in advance of onset.

The takeaway here is that there’s a ton of untapped potential. Crucially, being in the same region that is a hotspot of such promising wearable research would certainly help Ultrahuman build next-gen capabilities for its smart rings and the other wellness devices in its portfolio.

Digital Trends has an interview lined up with Ultrahuman CEO Mohit Kumar and we plan to touch on all aspects of its consolidated march to the West, as well as the possibilities that await an average smart ring shopper.

And it seems the brand has similar plans chalked out. “Our long-term investment in R&D and intellectual property is a cornerstone of our strategy, ensuring that our products not only meet but exceed the highest standards of efficacy and reliability,” Kumar notes.