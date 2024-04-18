NU, Google to Offer Career Certificates to Students, Alumni and All Nebraskans

This article was originally published in Nebraska Examiner.

LINCOLN — The University of Nebraska and Google are entering a new partnership designed to further Nebraskans’ education and support state workforce needs.

Interim NU President Chris Kabourek announced Tuesday that the university will soon offer Google Career Certificates in a variety of fields. Pre-registration for the programs is open now on a first-come, first-served basis and will begin with the 2024-25 academic year. Three cycles will be offered — in August, December and April — with 2,500 seats available in each.

Kabourek said “it’s a win” when more education is brought directly to Nebraskans and students.

Get stories like these delivered straight to your inbox. Sign up for The 74 Newsletter

“As a native of rural Nebraska myself, I believe strongly that every Nebraskan should have access to quality, affordable educational opportunities no matter where they live or what their personal circumstances are,” Kabourek said in a statement.

The goal of the partnership is to provide opportunity, not make money, Kabourek added in a text. NU will retain all revenue raised through enrollment in the certificates, which will cover administrative costs and any associated technological needs.

Learn at their own pace

Google experts teach the programs, which are vetted by leading employers. NU students, alumni and Nebraska residents can get a special first-year rate of $20 per enrollment.

Students learn at their own pace over three to six months of part-time study in multiple courses:

Cybersecurity

IT support

Data analytics

Digital marketing and e-commerce

Project management

User experience (UX) design

Advanced certifications are also available, tailored for learners with multiple years of experience or as a next step after completing an entry-level certificate:

IT automation with python

Advanced data analytics

Business intelligence

U.S. Rep. Mike Flood, R-Neb., endorsed the partnership as providing affordable access to education and as “yet another pathway for Nebraskans to pursue their dreams and expand their career horizons.” He said he looks forward to seeing the positive impact it will have.

“Developing Nebraskans to take the jobs of the future is one of the cornerstones of growing Nebraska’s economy,” Flood said in a statement.

A 2023 report from the American Association of Colleges and Universities found that employers are generally in strong support of these “microcredentials.” In the report, two-thirds said they would prefer college graduates with microcredentials for entry-level positions.

More than 250,000 people in the United States have earned a Google certificate, 75% of whom had a positive career impact, such as a new job, promotion or raise, according to Google.

“We’re committed to investing in Nebraskans to ensure that they have the tech and other job ready skills to enter the workforce and reach their full economic potential,” said Lisa Gevelber, founder of Grow with Google.

More postsecondary credentials

Kabourek said the new partnership advances a 2022 legislative goal, which NU supported, to increase the percentage of Nebraskans with postsecondary credentials by 2030 to 70%.

State Sen. Lynne Walz of Fremont, who was then chair of the Legislature’s Education Committee, shepherded the 2022 resolution unanimously through her committee and through the Legislature 32-1.

Tim Jares, dean of the University of Nebraska at Kearney’s College of Business and Technology, described the new partnership as “terrific” and said it adds to the work faculty are doing to support students and alumni “amplify their marketability.”

“From our perspective, the more opportunities for education we provide, the better,” Jares said. “I’m proud that the University of Nebraska is playing a leadership role in creating access for Nebraskans and growing a skilled workforce for our state.”

Other leading U.S. institutions already offer career certificates, including Syracuse University, the University of Texas system and two fellow Big Ten members — the University of California-Los Angeles and Rutgers.

Nebraska Examiner is part of States Newsroom, a nonprofit news network supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Nebraska Examiner maintains editorial independence. Contact Editor Cate Folsom for questions: info@nebraskaexaminer.com. Follow Nebraska Examiner on Facebook and Twitter.