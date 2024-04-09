Norco gives its updated Range VLT and Sight VLT e-MTBs an all-new high-pivot suspension system

Norco has announced two model updates to its e-MTB lineup which the Canadian brand says adds more full power choices to its VLT electric mountain bike range. The Range VLT and Sight VLT are now powered by the Bosch Performance Line CX Smart System and the four models on offer – three in the Range VLT and one in the Sight VLT are all designed around Norco’s VPS HP (Virtual Pivot Suspension - High Pivot) suspension platform.

The Canadian brand adds that its four full-power models will also give riders a choice in frame material, specification, and travel. I had a browse over the details on the Range VLT and Sight VLT to see what they are all about.

Norco Sight VLT in woods

Norco VPS HP suspension

Like its analog siblings – the Norco Range and Sight trail bikes, these 2024 e-MTB models are all built around the Norco VPS HP (Virtual Pivot Suspension - High Pivot) suspension. Norco says the platform has been extensively tested using an i-track configured idler location (Norco doesn't specify exactly what i-track is but my colleague Graham Cottingham guessed at it being an adjustable mechanism to mount the idler). Norco says this manages the issues of chain growth and pedal kickback that some High Pivot designs can suffer from, and Anti-squat has been tuned for pedaling efficiency and to give a responsive feel when laying down the power.

Suspension travel on both models are suited to their specific genre of riding and the Enduro VLT Range features 180mm front and 170mm rear travel and the Sight VLT gets an all-mountain focused 160mm front and 150mm rear. All bikes come in mullet (MX) mixed-wheel configuration.

Norco Range VLT C1 Norco VPS HP (Virtual Pivot Suspension - High Pivot) suspension system details

Bosch power

Both the updated Range VLT and Sight VLT are now powered by the Bosch Performance Line CX Smart System (previous models featured Shimano’s EP8 drive system). Norco has also moved away from the 540Wh, 720Wh, or 900Wh in-tube battery offering too, with a Bosch 750wh battery being the now fairly standard choice on most of the best electric mountain bikes.

The Bosch e-bike Flow App, gets a custom Norco look and connects riders to the drive unit, battery, display, and control unit which allows the choice for the optimum level of assist and range. Riders can customize each ride mode to the desired preference, torque, speed, dynamic output, and assist level.

Norco Sight VLT with Bosch motor detail

Frame material, sizing and geometry

The Range VLT and Sight VLT come in carbon fiber composite frames with an aluminum choice in the Range VLT and feature the same geometry, kinematics, and frame features across both materials.

There are now five frame sizes covering riders from 155cm (5ft 1in) to 195.9cm (6ft 5in) giving a broader size range compared to the previous four.

Geometry is similar to the previous models with head angles remaining the same – 63 degrees on the Range and 64 degrees on the Sight VLT. The reach changes across the five available sizes from 417.5mm to 517.5mm on the Range VLT and the Sight VLT is now from 422.5mm to 522.5mm again depending on size. All the bikes now have a size-specific rear end ranging from 428mm to 444mm on the Range and 428mm to 440mm on the Sight VLT.

Norco Range VLT C1 e-MTB in Utah desert

Norco Ride Aligned

To help riders get the most from their new bikes Norco has also released an update to its Ride Aligned Setup Guide. Norco says Ride Aligned is all about creating the best rider experience, and it uses a simple and precise process, to tune a unique setup based on a rider's weight and the way they ride.

The bike setup suggestions include suspension tuning, cockpit setup, and tire pressures. It also includes a preferred suspension feel, trail grip, and trail type along with a dedicated and personalized space to save multiple setups for the same bike or multiple models.

Pricing and availability

Norco has a range of build options for the Range VLT and Sight VLT. The Range VLT has either a carbon or an alloy choice with the MX wheel setup. The three models on the Range VLT all feature a RockShox Vivid rear shock (version depends on model chosen) and a RockShox Zeb fork (again version depends on model). Pricing starts at CA$8,999 on the alloy model and the two carbon framed models are priced at CA$9,999 for the C2 and CA$11,999 for the C1.

The Sight VLT is a one-model MX offering and the carbon-framed Sight has a RockShox Super Deluxe Ultimate rear shock with a RockShox Lyrik Ultimate RC2 fork and pricing comes in at CA$13,999.

The range is expected to be available in May. For specs on all models see below or head over to Norco.com for full details. US, UK, and EU pricing is still to be confirmed.

Range VLT C1

Norco Range VLT C1 e-MTB in Purple

Frame: Range VLT Carbon, VPS HP

Fork: RockShox Zeb Ultimate, 180mm

Shock: RockShox Vivid Ultimate, 170mm

Motor: Bosch Performance Line CX

Battery: Bosch PowerTube 750Wh

Drivetrain: SRAM GX Eagle AXS T-Type

Brakes: SRAM Code RSC, 4-Piston, 220mm front and 200mm rear

Handlebar: 6061 Alloy, 800mm, 25mm Rise

Stem: Alloy, 40mm Length, 35mm Clamp

Seatpost: TranzX Dropper

Wheels: CrankBrothers Synthesis E-Bike

Tires: Continental Kryptotal-F Enduro 29” x 2.4” (front), Continental Kryptotal Enduro 27.5” x 2.4” (rear)

Color: Purple

Price: CA$11,999 / £TBC

Range VLT C2

Norco Range VLT C2

Frame: Range VLT Carbon, VPS HP

Fork: RockShox Zeb Select+, 180mm

Shock: RockShox Vivid Select+, 170mm

Motor: Bosch Performance Line CX

Battery: Bosch PowerTube 750Wh

Drivetrain: SRAM GX Eagle

Brakes: SRAM DB8, 4-Piston, 220mm front and 200mm rear

Handlebar: 6061 Alloy, 800mm, 25mm Rise

Stem: Alloy, 40mm Length, 35mm Clamp

Seatpost: TranzX Dropper

Wheels: WTB HTZ Trail

Tires: Continental Kryptotal-F Enduro 29” x 2.4” (front), Continental Kryptotal Enduro 27.5” x 2.4” (rear)

Color: Silver

Price: CA$9,999 / £TBC

Range VLT Aluminum

Norco Range VLT Aluminum e-MTB

Frame: Range VLT Aluminum, VPS HP

Fork: RockShox Zeb Select, 180mm

Shock: RockShox Vivid Base, 170mm

Motor: Bosch Performance Line CX

Battery: Bosch PowerTube 750Wh

Drivetrain: SRAM NX Eagle

Brakes : SRAM DB8, 4-Piston, 220mm front and 200mm rear

Handlebar: 6061 Alloy, 800mm, 25mm Rise

Stem: Alloy, 40mm Length, 35mm Clamp

Seatpost: TranzX Dropper

Wheels: WTB HTZ Trail

Tires: Continental Kryptotal-F Enduro 29” x 2.4” (front), Continental Kryptotal Enduro 27.5” x 2.4” (rear)

Color: Red

Price: CA$8,999 / £TBC

Sight VLT

Norco Sight VLT e-MTB

Frame: Sight VLT Carbon, VPS HP

Fork: RockShox Lyrik Ultimate RC2, 160mm

Shock: RockShox Super Deluxe Ultimate, 150mm

Motor: Bosch Performance Line CX

Battery: Bosch PowerTube 750Wh

Drivetrain: SRAM X0 Eagle AXS T-Type

Brakes: SRAM Code RSC, 4-Piston, 220mm front and 200mm rear

Handlebar : One Up Carbon, 800mm, 20mm Rise

Stem: Alloy, 40mm Length, 35mm Clamp

Seatpost: TranzX Rad+ Dropper

Wheels: WTB CZR i30 Carbon

Tires: Continental Kryptotal-F Enduro 29” x 2.4” (front), Continental Kryptotal Enduro 27.5” x 2.4” (rear)

Color: Green

Price: CA$13,999 / £TBC