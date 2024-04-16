Noisy Starbucks? Coffee chain unveils plans to dim cacophony in some stores

A Starbucks employee gives a guest a small pumpkin latte with whipped cream at the Starbucks in South Lyon, Michigan on Nov. 16, 2023.

A bustling Starbucks may not always make for the most tranquil coffee shop experience.

However, the coffee giant is working to reduce noise inside its stores through technological renovations as part of several efforts to advance accessibility.

The chain plans to add acoustic dampening baffles or foams in the ceilings for all new U.S. locations and around a 1,000 renovated ones, a Starbucks spokesperson told USA TODAY Tuesday.

Starbucks North America President Sara Trilling said noise reduction would also improve order accuracy and the overall customer experience, Bloomberg reported. She said employees can struggle to hear orders correctly because of a noisy environment.

"Imagine you got all that background noise happening, and then you've got a window open in front of you and you're trying to communicate with a customer," Trilling told Bloomberg.

Changes to better assist guests with hearing aids

The use of acoustic dampening baffles will minimize noise and reverberations to better serve guests with assisted listening devices like hearing aids, the chain said.

The company also plans to add adjustable lighting in the form of dimmers and power screens on exterior windows. These enhancements are designed to reduce daytime glare and shadows that can cause visual disturbances indoors.

"New acoustics and lighting features help create a more enjoyable and inclusive auditory and visual experience for customers and partners," the chain said in a statement to USA TODAY.

Upgrades to better assist customers with wheelchairs or low vision

The new Starbucks models include several other accessibility features such as an overhanging shelf that offers extra room for customers with wheelchairs, power chairs, strollers or service dogs, the chain announced in a February news release.

Other upgrades include a point-of-sale system that transcribes customer orders, power-operated doors with longer vertical buttons and the Aira app, which provides blind or low-vision guests with visual interpreters to guide them.

The chain opened its first location under this model in Washington, D.C. in February and plans to open around 650 more this year.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Noise in Starbucks stores could be reduced with coffee giant's plans