Nintendo Switch battery case could be the system’s first must-have accessory

As massive of an improvement as the Nintendo Switch is over the Wii U, it still has its share of issues. The battery only lasts a few hours, the kickstand is flimsy and the charging port is positioned at the bottom of the tablet, making it impossible to charge while playing in tabletop mode. None of these issues are deal-breakers for most Switch owners, but they do hinder what could be the best portable consoles on the market.

Thankfully, someone has decided to solve all of these problems (and more) with one simple accessory.





Don't Miss: Here’s all the new Switch hardware Nintendo is about to release

InDemand Design’s SwitchCharge is a battery case for the Nintendo Switch expected to ship in August. The creators are currently raising money for the case on Indiegogo, where over 1,800 backers have already more than doubled the $80,000 goal. With 23 days left, the campaign is primed to be a huge success.

The primary feature of the SwitchCharge case is its 12,000mAh battery, which should give Switch owners up to 12 hours of uninterrupted game time. The case is also equipped with a sturdy, adjustable kickstand, 2 game card storage slots, quick charge technology and a USB-C port on the side (perfect for tabletop mode).

InDemand Design is asking for $85 for a SwitchCharge case and power supply, but you can save a few dollars by purchasing a set of multiple cases. The company plans to begin shipping SwitchCharge cases in July, with deliveries expected to arrive in August. As this is an unreleased project, we can’t say whether or not it does everything it claims to do, but it looks like it could be the ultimate all-in-one accessory for the Switch.

Trending right now:

See the original version of this article on BGR.com